Delhi Weather Report For DC vs GT: Rain Threat Looms Over Delhi

As Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to host Gujarat Titans (GT) for Match 14 of IPL 2026 today, April 8, all eyes are on overcast Delhi skies. Following a series of unseasonal thunderstorms that lashed the national capital over the last 48 hours, fans are concerned whether they will witness a full 40-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rain Forecast: Afternoon vs. Evening

The weather in Delhi today follows a "tale of two halves" pattern. The afternoon has seen cloud cover and light showers, but the outlook for the actual match hours (7:30 PM IST onwards) is much more promising.

Afternoon (1 PM - 4 PM): Thunderstorms & light rain: 50%-55% chance

Pre-Match (4 PM - 7 PM): Mostly cloudy / clearing: 15%-20% chance

Match Time (7 PM - 11 PM): Clear skies / windy: less than 10% chance

A Yellow Alert was active for Delhi earlier in the day, but current meteorological models suggest the western disturbance is moving away. The primary challenge for the ground staff will be managing any moisture on the outfield from the afternoon rain to ensure a prompt 7:00 PM toss.

Dew Factor and Pitch Conditions

If rain stays away during the evening as predicted, another environmental factor will come into play: Dew.

High Humidity: With humidity levels expected to hover around 60%, dew is likely to settle on the grass during the second innings

Toss Strategy: Captains Axar Patel and Shubman Gill (who returns to lead GT today) will likely prefer to bowl first. A wet ball makes it harder for spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan to find their grip.

Pitch Behavior: The Arun Jaitley track has shed its "slow and low" reputation in 2026, evolving into a reliable batting surface. However, the afternoon moisture might make the pitch slightly "tacky" early on, offering some lateral movement to pacers like Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Despite the unseasonal rain causing jitters, the likelihood of a washout is very low. Organizers are confident of a full game, though the start might feel slightly cooler with temperatures dropping to 17°C - 25°C by late evening.