The afternoon might see light rain, but the evening match hours (7 PM onwards) are predicted to have clear, windy skies with less than a 10% chance of rain.
Delhi Weather Report For DC vs GT: Rain Threat Looms Over Delhi
DC vs GT rain update: Delhi’s weather today is shaping up like a game of two halves.
As Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to host Gujarat Titans (GT) for Match 14 of IPL 2026 today, April 8, all eyes are on overcast Delhi skies. Following a series of unseasonal thunderstorms that lashed the national capital over the last 48 hours, fans are concerned whether they will witness a full 40-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rain Forecast: Afternoon vs. Evening
The weather in Delhi today follows a "tale of two halves" pattern. The afternoon has seen cloud cover and light showers, but the outlook for the actual match hours (7:30 PM IST onwards) is much more promising.
Afternoon (1 PM - 4 PM): Thunderstorms & light rain: 50%-55% chance
Pre-Match (4 PM - 7 PM): Mostly cloudy / clearing: 15%-20% chance
Match Time (7 PM - 11 PM): Clear skies / windy: less than 10% chance
A Yellow Alert was active for Delhi earlier in the day, but current meteorological models suggest the western disturbance is moving away. The primary challenge for the ground staff will be managing any moisture on the outfield from the afternoon rain to ensure a prompt 7:00 PM toss.
Dew Factor and Pitch Conditions
If rain stays away during the evening as predicted, another environmental factor will come into play: Dew.
High Humidity: With humidity levels expected to hover around 60%, dew is likely to settle on the grass during the second innings
Toss Strategy: Captains Axar Patel and Shubman Gill (who returns to lead GT today) will likely prefer to bowl first. A wet ball makes it harder for spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan to find their grip.
Pitch Behavior: The Arun Jaitley track has shed its "slow and low" reputation in 2026, evolving into a reliable batting surface. However, the afternoon moisture might make the pitch slightly "tacky" early on, offering some lateral movement to pacers like Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada.
Despite the unseasonal rain causing jitters, the likelihood of a washout is very low. Organizers are confident of a full game, though the start might feel slightly cooler with temperatures dropping to 17°C - 25°C by late evening.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for the Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans match?
Will the match be a washout due to the recent thunderstorms?
The likelihood of a washout is very low. Organizers are confident of a full game, although the start might be slightly cooler.
How will dew affect the match?
With high humidity, dew is likely to settle during the second innings, making it harder for spinners and potentially influencing the toss strategy to bowl first.
What kind of pitch can we expect at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?
The pitch has become a reliable batting surface. However, afternoon moisture might make it slightly tacky early on, offering some movement to pacers.