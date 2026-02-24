Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDelhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore

Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore

Delhi court observed that Australian court's mandate - requiring Shikhar to transfer substantial funds under guise of "Property Settlement" - is a concept not recognized by Indian matrimonial laws.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:03 PM (IST)

In a big legal win for former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, a Delhi Family Court has reportedly ordered his estranged ex-wife, Aesha Mukherjee, to return approximately ₹5.72 crore that the cricketer had previously been compelled to pay.

The ruling comes as a major relief to Dhawan, who has been embroiled in a complex international legal battle. Delhi court's decision centered on the "Property Settlement" orders originally issued by a Family Court in Australia.

Delhi court observed that the Australian court's mandate - requiring Shikhar Dhawan to transfer substantial funds under the guise of "Property Settlement" - is a concept not recognized or supported by Indian matrimonial laws.

The judge noted that the Australian proceedings were "alien" to the Indian legal system. Consequently, the court held that enforcing such financial demands against an Indian citizen on domestic soil was unsustainable.

Following this observation, the court directed Mukherjee to refund the sum of ₹5.72 crore to the cricketer, marking a big shift in their ongoing post-divorce litigation.

Legal Context

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee, an Australian national, were granted a divorce by a Delhi court in October 2023 on the grounds of "cruelty" inflicted by the wife. Since then, the two have been involved in multiple legal disputes across both jurisdictions regarding financial settlements and custody of their son, Zoravar.

Shikhar Dhawan began a new chapter on February 21, 2026, marrying Irish partner Sophie Shine in a private Delhi-NCR ceremony. The intimate event was attended by stars like Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans celebrated "Gabbar's" joyful return to love after his 2023 divorce.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Aesha Mukherjee Delhi COurt Shikhar Dhawan Ex Wife
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore
Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore
Cricket
PAK vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC: England Need 165 Runs To Win & Qualify For Semi-Final
PAK vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC: England Need 165 Runs To Win & Qualify For Semi-Final
Cricket
Rinku Singh Leaves T20 World Cup Camp Amid Family Emergency, Doubt Over Zimbabwe Clash: Report
Rinku Singh Leaves T20 World Cup Camp Amid Family Emergency, Doubt Over Zimbabwe Clash: Report
Cricket
India NRR Crisis: Big Win Over Zimbabwe Crucial For T20 WC Semi-Final Hopes
India NRR Crisis: Big Win Over Zimbabwe Crucial For T20 WC Semi-Final Hopes
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget