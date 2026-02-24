Delhi Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife To Return ₹5.72 Crore

In a big legal win for former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, a Delhi Family Court has reportedly ordered his estranged ex-wife, Aesha Mukherjee, to return approximately ₹5.72 crore that the cricketer had previously been compelled to pay.

The ruling comes as a major relief to Dhawan, who has been embroiled in a complex international legal battle. Delhi court's decision centered on the "Property Settlement" orders originally issued by a Family Court in Australia.

In a major relief to Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, a Family Court in Delhi on Monday ordered his ex-wife to return approximately Rs 5.72 crores to him after holding that the orders passed by a Family Court in Australia asking him to pay the said amounts to his estranged wife… pic.twitter.com/bZOrzIzcnr — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 24, 2026

Delhi court observed that the Australian court's mandate - requiring Shikhar Dhawan to transfer substantial funds under the guise of "Property Settlement" - is a concept not recognized or supported by Indian matrimonial laws.

The judge noted that the Australian proceedings were "alien" to the Indian legal system. Consequently, the court held that enforcing such financial demands against an Indian citizen on domestic soil was unsustainable.

Following this observation, the court directed Mukherjee to refund the sum of ₹5.72 crore to the cricketer, marking a big shift in their ongoing post-divorce litigation.

Legal Context

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee, an Australian national, were granted a divorce by a Delhi court in October 2023 on the grounds of "cruelty" inflicted by the wife. Since then, the two have been involved in multiple legal disputes across both jurisdictions regarding financial settlements and custody of their son, Zoravar.

Shikhar Dhawan began a new chapter on February 21, 2026, marrying Irish partner Sophie Shine in a private Delhi-NCR ceremony. The intimate event was attended by stars like Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans celebrated "Gabbar's" joyful return to love after his 2023 divorce.