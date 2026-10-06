Delhi Capitals Star Leaves Team, Joins Gujarat Ahead Of IPL 2027

Hard-hitting batter Ashutosh Sharma has made a switch in domestic cricket, leaving Railways to join the Gujarat squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Delhi Capitals batter has made the move just days before the start of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, which gets underway on October 11.

However, Ashutosh may not necessarily feature in Gujarat's Ranji Trophy campaign and could instead be available primarily for the state's white-ball teams.

The move has also coincided with a change in Gujarat's coaching setup. Former India support staff member Monty Desai has taken charge as the team's new head coach, replacing Ramesh Powar. Powar, meanwhile, is reportedly in the running for a role on the selection panel for India's men's junior teams.

Ashutosh, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, began his List-A and T20 career with his home state before moving to Railways. He had previously explained that limited opportunities with Madhya Pradesh influenced his decision to make the switch.

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The 28-year-old was recently part of the English domestic season, featuring for his county side in the One-Day Cup. However, his campaign did not produce the desired results, with his best score in seven innings being just 16 runs.

Ashutosh Sharma's Career

Ashutosh has established himself as an explosive lower-middle-order batter and finisher, particularly in T20 cricket. He has represented both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

In first-class cricket, he has played eight matches and scored 370 runs, with a strike rate of 105.11. His List-A record includes 518 runs from 28 matches.

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T20 cricket remains his strongest format. Ashutosh has scored 1,277 runs in 62 T20 matches at an impressive strike rate of 176.13, highlighting his reputation as an aggressive batter capable of changing the course of a game quickly.