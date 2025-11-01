Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketDelhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals Set For IPL's Biggest Trade Yet - Details Inside

Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals Set For IPL's Biggest Trade Yet - Details Inside

Reports suggest that discussions are underway for a possible trade between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, involving two of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season may still be six months away, but the trade window has already started generating massive buzz. According to reports, a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon, with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson potentially switching teams ahead of the upcoming auction.

Indian Premier League auction is likely to take place in December, while all franchises are required to submit their retained and released players list by November 14–15. Reports suggest that discussions are underway for a possible trade between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, involving two of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

DC Eyeing Sanju Samson; KL Rahul Could Head to Rajasthan

As per multiple media outlets, Delhi Capitals are exploring the possibility of bringing back Sanju Samson, who began his IPL journey with the franchise years ago.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals may be open to trading their long-time skipper following rumors of tension between Samson and the team management during IPL 2025 season, where he was reportedly benched for a few matches.

If the move materializes, KL Rahul - currently part of Delhi Capitals - could be the player heading to Rajasthan Royals in exchange.

Performance Overview: Rahul Shines, Samson Struggles with Injury

KL Rahul had a strong season in IPL 2025, amassing 539 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 53 after being bought by Delhi for ₹14 crore.

In contrast, Sanju Samson endured an injury-hit season, featuring in only nine games, where he scored 285 runs at an average of 35, including a solitary fifty. Samson’s current IPL salary stands at ₹18 crore.

IPL 2026 Auction Details

According to Cricbuzz, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is expected to be held between December 13 and 15, likely in India. While an official confirmation from the BCCI is awaited, the trade market is already heating up, and a Rahul–Samson swap could turn out to be one of the biggest trades in IPL history.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON IPL Trade IPL Biggest Trade
