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English NewsSportsCricketDeepak Hooda Set For Baroda Return, Krunal Pandya Reunion On The Cards: Report

Deepak Hooda Set For Baroda Return, Krunal Pandya Reunion On The Cards: Report

Deepak Hooda is reportedly set to return to Baroda after five years, with BCA confirming that his differences with Krunal Pandya have been resolved.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepak Hooda returns to Baroda after five years with Rajasthan.
  • He and Krunal Pandya resolved their past dispute, said CEO.
  • Hooda's return strengthens Baroda's limited-overs cricket squad.

Deepak Hooda Baroda Return: Deepak Hooda, according to a report by Times Of India, is on course for a return to Baroda cricket, bringing an end to his five-year association with Rajasthan. The batting all-rounder is expected to rejoin his former domestic side after a period that began with a bitter fallout in 2021. Hooda switched to Rajasthan for the 2021-22 season after leaving Baroda. His departure followed a suspension from the Baroda Cricket Association during the 2020-21 campaign over an “indiscipline” issue.

Hooda & Pandya Have Put Past Behind Them

Deepak Hooda's move came after a turbulent episode involving former Baroda captain Krunal Pandya.

He had left the team hotel shortly before Baroda's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener in January 2021, alleging that Pandya's “bad behaviour”, abusive language and “bullying” had left him “depressed, demoralised and under pressure”.

Read More: 'Didn't Know Most Of The Players': Iceland Cricket Takes Savage Dig At Pakistan

The long-running dispute now appears to have been resolved, with Hooda and Pandya having spoken to each other before the proposed return. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Snehal Parikh said to TOI: 

"Yes, Deepak is coming back to Baroda. He and Krunal (Pandya) have spoken to each other. Everything is sorted between them,"

Deepak Hooda Remains A Proven Limited-Overs Performer

Deepak Hooda has produced considerable numbers in List A cricket. In 109 matches, He has accumulated 3,340 runs at an average of 38.83, including six centuries and 17 fifties.

The 30-year-old's highest List A score stands at 104, while his off-spin has also provided him with a useful secondary skill. Hooda has claimed 42 wickets in the format at 29.92, with his best figures being 5/55.

His return would therefore provide Baroda with an experienced batting all-rounder capable of contributing in both departments.

Meanwhile, the BCA has also strengthened its coaching structure by appointing former India fast bowler Munaf Patel as the pace-bowling coach and mentor at its academy in Vadodara.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Deepak Hooda returning to Baroda cricket?

Yes, Deepak Hooda is expected to return to Baroda cricket after a five-year association with Rajasthan. His departure from Baroda in 2021 followed an

Has the issue between Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya been resolved?

Yes, the dispute between Hooda and former Baroda captain Krunal Pandya appears to be resolved. They have spoken to each other, and everything is sorted for his return.

What are Deepak Hooda's performance statistics?

In 109 List A matches, he has scored 3,340 runs at an average of 38.83, with six centuries. He has also taken 42 wickets at an average of 29.92.

Who has been appointed as a new coach at the Baroda Cricket Association?

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel has been appointed as the pace-bowling coach and mentor. He will work at the BCA's academy in Vadodara.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya Deepak Hooda BCA IPL
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