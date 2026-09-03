Deepak Hooda Set For Baroda Return, Krunal Pandya Reunion On The Cards: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepak Hooda returns to Baroda after five years with Rajasthan.

He and Krunal Pandya resolved their past dispute, said CEO.

Hooda's return strengthens Baroda's limited-overs cricket squad.

Deepak Hooda Baroda Return: Deepak Hooda, according to a report by Times Of India, is on course for a return to Baroda cricket, bringing an end to his five-year association with Rajasthan. The batting all-rounder is expected to rejoin his former domestic side after a period that began with a bitter fallout in 2021. Hooda switched to Rajasthan for the 2021-22 season after leaving Baroda. His departure followed a suspension from the Baroda Cricket Association during the 2020-21 campaign over an “indiscipline” issue.

Hooda & Pandya Have Put Past Behind Them

Deepak Hooda's move came after a turbulent episode involving former Baroda captain Krunal Pandya.

He had left the team hotel shortly before Baroda's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener in January 2021, alleging that Pandya's “bad behaviour”, abusive language and “bullying” had left him “depressed, demoralised and under pressure”.

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The long-running dispute now appears to have been resolved, with Hooda and Pandya having spoken to each other before the proposed return. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Snehal Parikh said to TOI:

"Yes, Deepak is coming back to Baroda. He and Krunal (Pandya) have spoken to each other. Everything is sorted between them,"

Deepak Hooda Remains A Proven Limited-Overs Performer

Deepak Hooda has produced considerable numbers in List A cricket. In 109 matches, He has accumulated 3,340 runs at an average of 38.83, including six centuries and 17 fifties.

The 30-year-old's highest List A score stands at 104, while his off-spin has also provided him with a useful secondary skill. Hooda has claimed 42 wickets in the format at 29.92, with his best figures being 5/55.

His return would therefore provide Baroda with an experienced batting all-rounder capable of contributing in both departments.

Meanwhile, the BCA has also strengthened its coaching structure by appointing former India fast bowler Munaf Patel as the pace-bowling coach and mentor at its academy in Vadodara.