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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli’s On-Field Foe Announces Retirement, Reveals Final Match Details

Virat Kohli’s On-Field Foe Announces Retirement, Reveals Final Match Details

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar will retire from professional cricket after the 2026 County Championship season following a career spanning two decades.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dean Elgar announced professional cricket retirement at end of 2026.
  • Family priorities influenced Elgar's decision, aged 39 now.
  • He proudly captained South Africa, ending international career in 2024.
  • Elgar notably excelled at Essex, earning Batter of Year.

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar has announced that he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2026 County Championship season.

Elgar, who ended his international career in 2024, continued playing domestic and county cricket after stepping away from South Africa duty. The 39-year-old will now bring a career spanning more than two decades to a close with Essex.

Dean Elgar Confirms Retirement

Elgar said he believes the timing is right to walk away from the game, with his family now a major factor in his decision.

“I feel it's the right time for me now,” Elgar said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “I'm not getting any younger, 39 years old, and I've got a lot of things going on back home with a young family that is growing up very quickly.”

The former opener added that he wants to spend more time with his partner and children, while reflecting positively on his career.

“It’s been a great journey so far. It’s not done yet, but at the end of the season, I will be retiring,” he said.

Elgar represented South Africa for 12 years and finished his Test career with 5,347 runs from 86 matches at an average of 37.92. His record includes 14 centuries, with his highest score being 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

He also captained South Africa in Test cricket and remains closely associated with one of the most memorable moments of his career, a Test victory over England at Lord’s in 2022.

Elgar Reflects On South Africa Career

Looking back on his international career, Elgar said representing South Africa and eventually captaining the team were among his proudest achievements.

“I was fortunate enough to represent my country for twelve years and then take on the responsibility of captaining South Africa. That’s one of the proudest moments of my career,” he said.

Elgar also reflected on how unlikely a long professional career once seemed to him. He eventually spent more than two decades in the sport and helped South Africa climb from seventh to second in the Test rankings during his captaincy.

The former batter was also involved in a memorable DRS controversy during South Africa’s 2021-22 tour of India, when a decision involving him led to a heated reaction from Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

Dean Elgar's Impact At Essex

Elgar joined Essex in 2024 following Alastair Cook’s retirement and quickly established himself as a senior figure in the county side.

He made an immediate impact, scoring more than 1,000 County Championship runs in his debut season and earning the club’s Batter of the Year award.

Essex director of cricket Chris Silverwood praised Elgar's longevity and contribution to the club, particularly his role in helping younger players.

“Dean’s career is defined by longevity, resilience and deep commitment to cricket,” Silverwood said.

“With a career spanning more than two decades, his reputation as a senior, experienced opening batter has made him an extremely important figure during his time at Essex, particularly in helping develop the Club’s younger players.”

Elgar will now play out the remainder of the 2026 County Championship before officially bringing his professional cricket career to an end.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dean Elgar officially retire from professional cricket?

Dean Elgar will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2026 County Championship season. He previously concluded his international career in 2024.

What is the main reason Dean Elgar is retiring from the sport?

Elgar believes it's the right time to retire, primarily due to his age of 39. His family is a major factor, as he wishes to spend more time with his young children and partner.

What were some highlights of Dean Elgar's international career with South Africa?

He represented South Africa for 12 years, scoring 5,347 Test runs and 14 centuries. He also captained the Test team, leading them to climb from seventh to second in the rankings.

What impact did Dean Elgar have at Essex?

Elgar joined Essex in 2024 and quickly scored over 1,000 County Championship runs in his debut season, earning the Batter of the Year award. He also became an important figure in developing younger players.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News South Africa Cricket Team Test Cricket County Championship South Africa Cricket International Cricket Dean Elgar VIrat Kohli Dean Elgar Retirement Essex Cricket
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