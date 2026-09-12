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English NewsSportsCricketDDCA President Gives Big Update On Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Participation

DDCA President Gives Big Update On Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Participation

Virat Kohli made his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback after 15 years and represented Delhi in two matches. The 2026-27 edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on December 14.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 10:02 AM (IST)

Virat Kohli could once again be seen representing Delhi in domestic cricket. The former India captain featured in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long gap and made an impressive return with the bat.

Now, with the 2026-27 season approaching, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has indicated that Kohli remains committed to playing for his state whenever he is available.

Will Virat Kohli Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy?

BCCI had encouraged its centrally contracted players to feature in domestic cricket to maintain match fitness, which saw several big names, including Kohli and Rohit Sharma, return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

Virat Kohli made his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback after 15 years and represented Delhi in two matches. The 2026-27 edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on December 14, raising questions over whether the star batter will feature again.

Speaking to India Today, Rohan Jaitley said there was no doubt about Kohli's commitment to Delhi and that he would play whenever his availability and workload allowed.

“This (DDCA) is his home association. There is no question of whether we are ready or not. This state belongs to him just as much as it does to me. His commitment to playing for the state is outstanding. Whenever he is available - and keeping his workload in mind - he will certainly play for the state again,” Jaitley said.

How Did Kohli Perform Last Season?

Virat Kohli made an impressive impact despite playing only two matches. He smashed 131 off 101 balls against Andhra Pradesh before following it up with a 77 off 61-ball knock against Gujarat.

The two innings gave Kohli a total of 208 runs in the tournament, highlighting his desire to get valuable game time after returning to domestic cricket.

Kohli's Focus On 2027 ODI World Cup

With Virat Kohli having retired from both T20Is and Test cricket, his international appearances are now limited to ODIs. His primary target is the 2027 ODI World Cup, and regular competitive cricket could play an important role in keeping him match-ready.

As a result, another appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy could provide Kohli with useful preparation ahead of the World Cup. Before that, he is expected to return to India's ODI setup for the series against the West Indies in the last week of September.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket News DDCA VIrat Kohli
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