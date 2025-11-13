Two IPL Teams In Hunt For Mohammed Shami Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Details Inside

Mohammed Shami, recently in the spotlight for missing out on national team selections, is now a key figure in transfer speculations ahead of the 2026 IPL season.

Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that the 35-year-old veteran pacer from Sunrisers Hyderabad has attracted interest from both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The focus now shifts to how the SRH management will navigate this potential bidding battle.

Mohammed Shami, a seasoned campaigner with 12 years of international experience, has featured in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. As per the report, if a move materializes, it could happen as a direct trade, although releasing him into the auction pool is also an option. The all-cash trade scenario, however, seems more probable.

Shubman Gill's verdic on Shami's future

As India gear up to take on South Africa at Eden Gardens, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has become the center of cricket discussions.

After a strong comeback for Bengal in Ranji Trophy, questions about his Test future have resurfaced, particularly given India’s deep fast-bowling lineup. On the eve of the match, captain Shubman Gill addressed the media on Shami’s situation: “A bowler of his caliber is rare, but we also have to consider the performances of players currently in the XI… Akash Deep, Siraj, Bumrah - they’ve all done an excellent job. At times, it’s tough, and players like Shami may miss out. We also have to think ahead, especially for overseas tours.”

When asked if Shami remains part of India’s long-term plans, Gill replied with a smile: “The selectors can give you a clearer answer on that.”

Mohammed Shami has delivered a stellar performance in domestic red-ball cricket this season. In just two Ranji Trophy matches, he has claimed 15 wickets, featuring a five-wicket haul against Gujarat and a remarkable 3-for-4 spell that tore through Uttarakhand’s batting line-up. At 35 and returning from heel surgery, his figures serve as proof that true skill never diminishes.