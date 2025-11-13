Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTwo IPL Teams In Hunt For Mohammed Shami Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Details Inside

Two IPL Teams In Hunt For Mohammed Shami Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Details Inside

The focus now shifts to how the SRH management will navigate this potential bidding battle.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mohammed Shami, recently in the spotlight for missing out on national team selections, is now a key figure in transfer speculations ahead of the 2026 IPL season.

Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that the 35-year-old veteran pacer from Sunrisers Hyderabad has attracted interest from both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The focus now shifts to how the SRH management will navigate this potential bidding battle.

Mohammed Shami, a seasoned campaigner with 12 years of international experience, has featured in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. As per the report, if a move materializes, it could happen as a direct trade, although releasing him into the auction pool is also an option. The all-cash trade scenario, however, seems more probable.

Shubman Gill's verdic on Shami's future 

As India gear up to take on South Africa at Eden Gardens, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has become the center of cricket discussions.

After a strong comeback for Bengal in Ranji Trophy, questions about his Test future have resurfaced, particularly given India’s deep fast-bowling lineup. On the eve of the match, captain Shubman Gill addressed the media on Shami’s situation: “A bowler of his caliber is rare, but we also have to consider the performances of players currently in the XI… Akash Deep, Siraj, Bumrah - they’ve all done an excellent job. At times, it’s tough, and players like Shami may miss out. We also have to think ahead, especially for overseas tours.”

When asked if Shami remains part of India’s long-term plans, Gill replied with a smile: “The selectors can give you a clearer answer on that.”

Mohammed Shami has delivered a stellar performance in domestic red-ball cricket this season. In just two Ranji Trophy matches, he has claimed 15 wickets, featuring a five-wicket haul against Gujarat and a remarkable 3-for-4 spell that tore through Uttarakhand’s batting line-up. At 35 and returning from heel surgery, his figures serve as proof that true skill never diminishes.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
News
Bomb Squad Arrives At Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, Campus On High Alert
Bomb Squad Arrives At Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, Campus On High Alert
India
Calcutta HC Disqualifies Mukul Roy From Bengal Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law
Calcutta HC Disqualifies Mukul Roy From Bengal Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget