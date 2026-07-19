WATCH: David Willey Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Relay Catch In T20 Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Willey produced a stunning relay catch with Saif Zaib.

Willey's relay catch dismissed Craig Overton, a key turning point.

Willey also took three wickets, impacting the game significantly.

David Willey Relay Catch: David Willey produced one of the catches of the season during Northamptonshire's dramatic T20 Blast semi-final victory over Somerset, leaving fans stunned with an extraordinary relay effort alongside Saif Zaib. The spectacular moment proved to be one of the turning points as Northamptonshire eliminated the defending champions and secured a place in the final. Already starring with the ball, Willey added another unforgettable highlight in the field with a piece of athleticism that quickly went viral. Check it out:

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Willey & Zaib Combine For Stunning Catch

The moment arrived when Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton looked to clear the boundary with a powerful strike towards long-on.

Positioned close to the rope, Willey leapt into the air to grab the ball before realising he would lose his balance over the boundary.

Thinking quickly, he tossed the ball back into play, where teammate Saif Zaib completed the relay by safely taking the catch.

The remarkable teamwork left players and spectators in disbelief, with Overton forced to walk back after what initially looked like a certain six.

The dismissal came at a crucial stage of Somerset's chase and further shifted momentum in Northamptonshire's favour.

Northamptonshire End Somerset's Title Defence

Willey's brilliance wasn't limited to the field. The Northamptonshire captain had earlier made an immediate impact with the ball, striking with the very first delivery of Somerset's innings before finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 17.

Despite posting only 143 all out in the opening semi-final at Edgbaston, Northamptonshire successfully defended the modest total to seal a memorable 17-run victory.

The result ended Somerset's hopes of becoming the first county to successfully defend the T20 Blast title while also denying them a third championship in four seasons.

For Northamptonshire, the triumph carried extra significance. They had suffered two heavy defeats against Somerset during the group stage, losing by 105 runs and seven wickets, but turned the tables when it mattered most to book their place in the T20 Blast final.