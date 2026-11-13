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English NewsSportsCricketDavid Warner Fires Back At Pat Cummins, Says Usman Khawaja Told The Truth On Sandpaper Scandal

David Warner Fires Back At Pat Cummins, Says Usman Khawaja Told The Truth On Sandpaper Scandal

David Warner accuses Pat Cummins of throwing Usman Khawaja under the bus and insists his account of Australia's 2018 sandpaper scandal is true.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • David Warner backed Khawaja's ball-tampering claims, criticized Cummins.
  • Warner detailed personal toll, including losing baby, constant abuse.
  • Former coach Justin Langer supported Cummins, urged ending controversy.

The fallout from Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal has taken another dramatic turn, with David Warner publicly backing Usman Khawaja and questioning Pat Cummins' handling of the controversy. Warner accused the Australian captain of throwing Khawaja "under the bus" after he dismissed the allegations made in the former opener's autobiography.

The latest exchange follows Cummins' strongly worded response to Khawaja's account of the Cape Town scandal. Khawaja had claimed that the entire Australian team knew about the sandpaper operation during the 2018 Test series against South Africa. Cummins rejected that version, calling the allegations "complete and utter nonsense".

Warner, one of the three players punished by Cricket Australia over the incident, has now come out firmly in Khawaja's defence, insisting that his former opening partner's account was truthful.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pat Cummins' Brutal Response To Khawaja Over 'Nonsense' Sandpaper Claims

'Captain Threw Uzzy Under The Bus': Warner Hits Out At Cummins

Speaking to Fox Cricket before Australia's first ODI against England, Warner made it clear that he had no reservations about supporting Khawaja. He said he believed what the former Australia batter had written and felt for him amid the renewed controversy.

"I still stick by Uzzy and what he's written in that book, because it is the truth, and I really, really support him," Warner said.

Warner was particularly critical of Cummins' public response, saying the captain's remarks had left Khawaja in a difficult position.

"I actually feel for him at the moment. I actually feel that today, the captain threw Uzzy under the bus, and I'm very, very disappointed about that," he added.

The comments have added another layer to the disagreement over what happened during the 2018 tour of South Africa, with former teammates now publicly taking different positions on Khawaja's account.

David Warner Opens Up On Personal Cost Of Sandpaper Scandal

Warner also spoke about the lasting impact of the controversy on the three players who received suspensions: himself, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

The former opener said the consequences had followed them long after they served their bans, claiming that all three continued to face public criticism and abuse.

"All three of us have paid a big price in this thing. I hadn't spoken about it in eight years, but at the end of the day, we've got to live with these consequences daily. We've been served a life punishment," Warner said.

He also revealed the personal tragedy he and his wife went through during that period, saying they lost a baby. Warner described it as the most painful part of the episode and said the experience continued to affect him.

"When other people talk about how they've been affected by it, there's nothing worse for me, Steve and Cam, who have to walk out there every day and we cop abuse," he said.

"Yes, we accepted it, but at the end of the day, my wife and I paid the greatest price. We lost a baby during that time. That's why it really hurts me the most until the truth is accepted," Warner added.

Justin Langer Backs Cummins' Response, Wants Controversy To End

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer offered a different perspective, backing Cummins' decision to address the allegations while expressing hope that the renewed debate would finally end.

Langer, who took over as Australia's coach after the Cape Town scandal, said strong leaders had to confront difficult situations. He also referred to comments made by Cummins and Mitchell Marsh during the latest developments.

"I think he (Cummins) did what he had to do. Strong leaders, they stand up ... the captain stood up and Mitch Marsh stood up yesterday," Langer told SEN.

Langer acknowledged that the latest statements could either help bring closure or prolong the controversy. He stressed that the continued public debate was hurting Australian cricket and its supporters.

"We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere ... whether the press conference today is going to help that or hinder that, time will tell," he said.

With Warner now openly challenging Cummins' response and defending Khawaja's version of events, the debate surrounding Sandpapergate has once again become a major talking point in Australian cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has David Warner publicly supported Usman Khawaja's account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal?

Warner believes Khawaja's autobiography, claiming the team knew about the sandpaper operation, is truthful. He also expressed disappointment with Pat Cummins' dismissal of these claims.

How did Pat Cummins react to Usman Khawaja's claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal?

Cummins strongly rejected Khawaja's allegations that the entire team knew, calling them 'complete and utter nonsense.' Warner criticized this response, saying Cummins threw Khawaja 'under the bus.'

What personal tragedy did David Warner reveal he and his wife endured due to the ball-tampering scandal?

Warner stated that he and his wife lost a baby during that period. He described this as the most painful part of the episode for him.

What is Justin Langer's perspective on Pat Cummins' response and the ongoing ball-tampering controversy?

Langer backed Cummins' decision to address the allegations, stating strong leaders confront difficult situations. He hopes the renewed debate will finally conclude to stop hurting Australian cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Usman Khawaja Australia Cricket David Warner Pat Cummins Usman Khawaja Book
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