David Warner To Join Kathmandu Gorkhas For NPL 2026? Franchise Hints At Historic Signing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kathmandu Gorkhas teases major international signing for NPL.

Cryptic Instagram posts hinted at David Warner's potential arrival.

Warner reportedly liked a post about his Nepal Premier League participation.

Official announcement regarding the player's identity is awaited.

David Warner could be on his way to the Nepal Premier League, with Kathmandu Gorkhas fuelling speculation over the Australian star’s possible arrival through a series of cryptic Instagram posts. The franchise first shared a graphic featuring a dog tag marked “31” with the message, “A clue hangs in silence.” The post was followed by Instagram stories showing a green-and-yellow bag and an airport departure board displaying a Sydney-to-Kathmandu flight.

The posts did not name Warner or confirm a signing, but they quickly sparked speculation among cricket fans. Warner has also been linked with Kathmandu Gorkhas after Australian cricket page Seam Strike claimed that the former Australia opener would play in the upcoming NPL season.

Warner’s reported like on the post added further momentum to the buzz around his possible participation. However, the franchise has not officially announced the identity of the player being teased.

If Warner does join Kathmandu Gorkhas, he would become the biggest international name to feature in the Nepal Premier League.

WATCH POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeamStrike (@seamstrike)

WATCH: Kathamndu Gorkha's Instagram Hints For David Warner's Arrival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathmandu Gorkhas (@ktmgorkhas)





David Warner’s T20 Record

Warner is one of Australia’s most successful modern cricketers. He was part of the teams that won the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups, the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship.

The left-handed batter has played 110 T20 internationals for Australia, scoring more than 3,200 runs, including one century.

His franchise record is even more impressive. Warner has featured in 439 T20 matches and scored more than 14,000 runs, with 10 centuries and 118 fifties.

He has also played in major competitions such as the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, The Hundred, Major League Cricket, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and Vitality Blast.

WATCH POST

David Warner is set to join Kathmandu Gorkhas for the upcoming NPL season#davidwarner #npl #cricket pic.twitter.com/049xvj9tzi — Cricket 360 (@RealCrickets360) September 13, 2026

Kathmandu Gorkhas’ Warner Tease

Kathmandu Gorkhas’ cryptic social media activity has now become the main talking point surrounding the possible signing. The “31” clue, the travel-related stories and the Sydney-to-Kathmandu flight display have all added to the belief that a major overseas player could be heading to Nepal.

Warner’s name remains the strongest speculation at this stage, but the franchise is yet to reveal whether the Australian batter is behind the teaser.

An official announcement from Kathmandu Gorkhas or the Nepal Premier League is still awaited.