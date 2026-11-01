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English NewsSportsCricket‘Un-Australian, Utterly Disgraceful’: David Warner Blasts Australia After South Africa Humiliation

‘Un-Australian, Utterly Disgraceful’: David Warner Blasts Australia After South Africa Humiliation

David Warner has branded Australia's performance against South Africa 'un-Australian' and 'utterly disgraceful' after a shocking collapse cost them the Test series.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australia suffered a crushing Test series defeat against South Africa.
  • Warner heavily criticized batters for consistently letting bowlers down.
  • Australia dropped to third in ICC World Test Championship standings.

Australia's collapse in the decisive Test against South Africa has triggered a furious reaction from former opener David Warner, who did not hold back while assessing the team's performance. Despite carrying a 100-run advantage from the first innings, Pat Cummins' side suffered a crushing defeat, surrendering both the game and the three-match Test series. Chasing 288 for victory, Australia produced a batting display that left little room for resistance.

The visitors were dismissed for just 111, handing South Africa a comprehensive win and prompting Warner to launch a scathing attack on the team's approach.

David Warner Questions Australia's Fighting Spirit

 
 
 
 
 
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Speaking on Fox Cricket after the match, the former Australia batsman questioned the fighting spirit of the current side and delivered a particularly harsh verdict on the batters.

"It's terrible, it's un-Australian. There is no fight whatsoever. It's disgraceful."

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Burst Into Laughter During Training In Viral Video

He was equally critical of the manner in which Australia approached the 288-run chase, pointing out the importance of the opportunity that had slipped away.

"288, you're winning a Test match, you could win the series, it's on the line, and this is the way that they're playing. I think it's deplorable."

Batting Unit Comes Under Heavy Fire

Warner reserved some of his strongest criticism for Australia's batting department, arguing that the bowlers had not received enough support throughout the series.

"The batters have let the bowlers down the whole series. Yes, Matt Renshaw showed fight in that first Test, but I think the batters have been disgraceful, utterly disgraceful."

Renshaw had made 74 in the first innings of the match but could not repeat that effort in the second, falling for a golden duck.

South Africa's bowling attack ensured Australia never recovered.

Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, while off-spinner Simon Harmer dismantled the batting order with figures of 16/6 from 21.1 overs.

Australia Slips In World Test Championship Standings

The defeat also came at a significant cost in the World Test Championship race.

Australia have dropped from first to third in the current standings, moving behind South Africa, while New Zealand have taken the top position.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was David Warner's reaction to Australia's performance against South Africa?

David Warner was furious, calling Australia's batting display disgraceful.

What was David Warner's main criticism of the Australian team?

Warner primarily criticized the batting department, stating they let the bowlers down throughout the series. He found their approach to chasing 288 runs deplorable.

How did this defeat affect Australia's standing in the World Test Championship?

Australia dropped from first to third place in the World Test Championship standings. They are now behind South Africa and New Zealand.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
WTC David Warner South Africa Vs Australia SA Vs AUS Test
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