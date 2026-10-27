WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Reacts As Six Leaves Guard In Danger During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daryl Mitchell's powerful shot nearly struck a security guard.

Batter's immediate reaction highlighted alarming safety concern for personnel.

The incident raised crucial questions about boundary safety for staff.

Near-miss emphasized importance of better protective arrangements near play.

A routine boundary turned into an alarming moment during the third India vs New Zealand T20I when Daryl Mitchell's powerful stroke sent the ball towards a security guard positioned close to the playing area. The incident caught attention because of how narrowly the ball appeared to miss the guard's face, prompting a startled reaction from the New Zealand batter.

The sequence offered a striking reminder of the risks faced by personnel working around the boundary during international matches. While Mitchell's shot had the power to clear the ropes, its trajectory created a moment of concern away from the contest between bat and ball.

WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Reacts After Ball Nearly Strikes Security Guard

The video captures the moment Mitchell connects with a short delivery and pulls it with considerable force. The ball travels towards the boundary, passing dangerously close to a security guard stationed nearby.

WATCH VIDEO

FLAT SIX FROM DARYL MITCHELL #NZvIND https://t.co/TO9DPDZn2u — CricDiaries (@abhi_9874) October 27, 2026

Mitchell appears to recognise the potential danger as the ball flashes past the guard. His reaction draws attention to the narrow margin involved, turning what would ordinarily be remembered as a powerful hit into one of the match's more concerning moments.

There was no indication in the supplied account that the guard was struck. Nevertheless, the proximity of the ball made the incident unsettling, particularly given the speed at which it travelled after contact.

Boundary Safety Comes Into Focus During India-New Zealand T20I

Security personnel and ground staff work close to the field throughout major cricket matches, often in positions where powerful shots can travel towards them. Moments such as this underline why maintaining safe distances and appropriate protective arrangements around the playing area matters.

Mitchell's stroke was an example of the force batters can generate in the shortest format, where attacking shots regularly send the ball towards boundary areas occupied by staff and spectators.

The near miss became a talking point during the India-New Zealand encounter, with the batter's reaction adding to the impact of the footage. The moment was a reminder that even a shot intended to clear the boundary can create an unexpected safety concern for those working nearby.