Damien Martyn Out Of Coma & Discharged From Hospital, Reveals Former Teammate Gilchrist

HomeSportsCricketDamien Martyn Out Of Coma & Discharged From Hospital, Reveals Former Teammate Gilchrist

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Australian cricket great Damien Martyn has been discharged from the hospital after coming out of an induced coma on Thursday and is recovering after being diagnosed with meningitis just over a week ago.

Martyn, who represented Australia in 67 Test matches, fell ill on Boxing Day and was taken to hospital on the Gold Coast late last month, where he was placed in an induced coma amid a bout of meningitis. He woke from the coma last week and began talking again.

"It's terrific and wonderful to know he’s back home, and his family express their gratitude and thanks for all the support,” former Aussie wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said on Kayo Sports during the fifth Ashes Test.

"The word from the medical staff was the ambulance officers who treated him as soon as they saw him could not have done it any more perfectly, which nipped the infection in the bud," he added.

"He still has a bit of a journey to go, it was extreme, but great news. It’s almost a miracle really. He was looking in really bad shape when he was in the ICU, wasn’t he?” Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Martyn was instrumental in Australia's 2003 ODI World Cup final victory over India, scoring an unbeaten 88 despite batting with a broken finger and forming a crucial 234-run partnership with captain Ricky Ponting.

He was part of the side that also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and the 2006 Champions Trophy. After his playing career ended, Martyn briefly worked as a commentator.

During his career, Martyn scored 4,406 runs in Test matches at an average of 46.37.

Martyn also played 208 ODIs, scoring 5,346 runs at 40.90, with a top score of 144 not out. He made a famous 88 not out in the 2003 World Cup final, batting with a broken finger and sharing an epic partnership with captain Ricky Ponting as Australia beat India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What illness was Damien Martyn diagnosed with?

Damien Martyn was diagnosed with meningitis.

When did Damien Martyn fall ill?

He fell ill on Boxing Day and was taken to the hospital shortly after.

What was Damien Martyn's significant achievement in the 2003 ODI World Cup?

He scored an unbeaten 88 in the final, batting with a broken finger to help Australia win.

How is Damien Martyn doing now?

He has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home after coming out of an induced coma.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adam Gilchrist Australia Cricket Damien Martyn Ashes 2025-26 Ashes 2025/26
