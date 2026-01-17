In a deeply moving update, former Australian batting maestro Damien Martyn shared his journey back from the brink of death.

On January 17, 2026, Martyn took to social media to announce he has finally returned home after a harrowing battle with meningitis that saw him fighting for his life in a "paralyzed coma."

Fight of His Life

The ordeal began on December 27, 2025, when the 54-year-old World Cup winner fell seriously ill.

What followed was a medical nightmare that Martyn described as his "life being taken out of his hands." To combat the aggressive swelling in his brain caused by the infection, doctors at Gold Coast University Hospital placed him in a medically induced coma for eight days.

Martyn revealed the terrifying odds he faced:

"This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!

"On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease. And that I did! Fight that is!….

"After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later…not able to walk or talk. And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery.

"So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support.

"This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is!

"There are so many wonderful people in this world … from paramedics (at Mermaid Waters Ambulance), doctors & nurses (at Gold Coast University Hospital) … to family, friends and people I didn’t even know. I feel like I met all these fantastic people in the past 3 weeks, or they reached out to me through messages of love and support. I am so grateful to you all. Thank you! 🙏 Bring on 2026 …I’m back!," he wrote on X.

Looking Ahead

What the cricketing world is calling a miracle, Martyn credits to his own fighting spirit and the exceptional care of the medical teams.

While Martyn still has a journey of recovery ahead to regain his full strength, his message was clear: "Bring on 2026... I'm back!"