Dale Steyn's top 5 RCB bowlers are Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Harshal Patel, and Anil Kumble.
Dale Steyn Picks Top 5 RCB Bowlers Of All Time, Includes Three Indians
Dale Steyn placed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the pinnacle of his list.
Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn recently revealed his all-time top five bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In a franchise often criticized for its bowling struggles, Steyn highlighted the players who successfully tamed the batting-friendly conditions of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Dale Steyn’s Top 5 RCB Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal - RCB’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 139 wickets.
Josh Hazlewood - Applauded for his “magical” strike rate of 13 during his stint.
Mitchell Starc - Regarded as an “absolute gun” for his consistent wicket-taking ability.
Harshal Patel - Second-highest wicket-taker for RCB with 99 wickets in 80 matches.
Anil Kumble - Known for his legendary impact, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Key Highlights from Steyn’s Picks
Mastery of Chahal: Dale Steyn placed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the pinnacle of his list. Despite the small boundaries in Bengaluru, Chahal remains the franchise's most successful bowler, a feat Steyn credited to his bravery and tactical brilliance.
Hazlewood’s Efficiency: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is currently part of the RCB squad for IPL 2026, took the second spot. Steyn noted that Hazlewood’s ability to take a wicket roughly every two overs makes him indispensable.
The Indian Trio: By including Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Anil Kumble, Steyn acknowledged the significant impact domestic bowlers have had on the franchise's history. He particularly lauded Kumble’s leadership and his ability to maintain pressure in high-scoring games during the 2009-2010 period.
Elite Overseas Pace: Mitchell Starc was recognized for his "gun" status. Although his stint with RCB was relatively short (27 matches), his 34 wickets and remarkable economy rate left a lasting impression on the South African great.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are Dale Steyn's top 5 bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Who is at the top of Dale Steyn's list of RCB bowlers?
Yuzvendra Chahal is at the pinnacle of Dale Steyn's list, recognized for his bravery and tactical brilliance despite Bengaluru's small boundaries.
Which Australian pacer did Steyn rank second?
Josh Hazlewood was placed second by Steyn, lauded for his impressive strike rate of taking a wicket roughly every two overs.
Which domestic bowlers did Steyn acknowledge?
Steyn acknowledged the significant impact of domestic bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Anil Kumble on RCB's history.