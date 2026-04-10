Dale Steyn Picks Top 5 RCB Bowlers Of All Time, Includes Three Indians

Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn recently revealed his all-time top five bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In a franchise often criticized for its bowling struggles, Steyn highlighted the players who successfully tamed the batting-friendly conditions of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Dale Steyn’s Top 5 RCB Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal - RCB’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 139 wickets.

Josh Hazlewood - Applauded for his “magical” strike rate of 13 during his stint.

Mitchell Starc - Regarded as an “absolute gun” for his consistent wicket-taking ability.

Harshal Patel - Second-highest wicket-taker for RCB with 99 wickets in 80 matches.

Anil Kumble - Known for his legendary impact, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Key Highlights from Steyn’s Picks

Mastery of Chahal: Dale Steyn placed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the pinnacle of his list. Despite the small boundaries in Bengaluru, Chahal remains the franchise's most successful bowler, a feat Steyn credited to his bravery and tactical brilliance.

Hazlewood’s Efficiency: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is currently part of the RCB squad for IPL 2026, took the second spot. Steyn noted that Hazlewood’s ability to take a wicket roughly every two overs makes him indispensable.

The Indian Trio: By including Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Anil Kumble, Steyn acknowledged the significant impact domestic bowlers have had on the franchise's history. He particularly lauded Kumble’s leadership and his ability to maintain pressure in high-scoring games during the 2009-2010 period.

Elite Overseas Pace: Mitchell Starc was recognized for his "gun" status. Although his stint with RCB was relatively short (27 matches), his 34 wickets and remarkable economy rate left a lasting impression on the South African great.

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