IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'He's Going To Explode': Dale Steyn Backs This India Star To Surpass Kohli & Tendulkar

'He's Going To Explode': Dale Steyn Backs This India Star To Surpass Kohli & Tendulkar

Dale Steyn has tipped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to surpass Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli by the end of his career, while warning India to manage the teen carefully.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dale Steyn predicts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will surpass Tendulkar and Kohli.
  • The 15-year-old excelled in IPL, joined India's T20I squad.
  • Steyn praises prodigy but warns careful management is vital.

Dale Steyn On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Dale Steyn has made a stunning prediction about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, backing the teenage India batsman to eventually achieve more in his career than two of Indian cricket’s biggest icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The former South Africa fast bowler, who also has great experience of playing in the IPL, has been closely following Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise. The youngster has quickly moved from being an exciting prospect to one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket.

Steyn believes the 15-year-old possesses something special and has already shown qualities that separate him from most players his age.

Steyn Hails Sooryavanshi As 'Boy Wonder'

Speaking to NDTV during a media interaction facilitated by SA20 ahead of its fifth season, Steyn was lavish in his praise for the young batsman.

"Sooryavanshi is a different gravy, man! He's better than most international players right now. He is a boy wonder, somebody who is a treasure for Indian cricket,"

Read More: Pakistan Legend Hits Out At PSL, Points To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Ideal Example  

Steyn’s comments underline just how quickly Sooryavanshi’s reputation has grown.

The youngster enjoyed a standout IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 776 runs and finishing the season with the Orange Cap.

His performances earned him a place in India’s T20I squad for the tours of Ireland and England, further accelerating his transition to international cricket.

'Bigger Than Both Of Them Put Together'?

Dale Steyn went even further when comparing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential with the careers of Tendulkar and Kohli.

"You think of guys like Sachin, Virat, and this kid is going to explode. He's going to be bigger than both of them put together at the end of his career. So, I would caution how you manage him and look after him because with great responsibility comes great reward."

"But there's a big threat there that you could lose him at some point if you don't look after him well enough," 

The former pace ace's comments come with a warning as much as they do praise.

Steyn believes Sooryavanshi’s talent could take him to extraordinary heights, but he also feels India must carefully manage his development as he takes on greater responsibility.

Sooryavanshi’s rise has already been remarkable. After making a major impact in the IPL, he is now being fast-tracked into India’s international setup at a remarkably young age.

The teenager will now enter a crucial phase of his career, with greater expectations likely to follow every performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dale Steyn's prediction about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Dale Steyn predicts that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will achieve more in his career than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He considers the 15-year-old batsman a 'boy wonder' and a treasure for Indian cricket.

What recent achievements has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made?

Sooryavanshi had a standout IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 776 runs and winning the Orange Cap. His performances earned him a place in India's T20I squad for tours of Ireland and England.

What advice did Dale Steyn offer regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s career?

Steyn advised India to carefully manage Sooryavanshi's development. He believes proper management is crucial to nurture his talent and prevent losing him, given his extraordinary potential.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dale Steyn Sachin Tendulkar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi VIrat Kohli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan Legend Hits Out At PSL, Points To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Ideal Example
Pakistan Legend Hits Out At PSL, Points To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Ideal Example
Cricket
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Other India Stars Get 1980s Makeover!
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Other India Stars Get 1980s Makeover!
Cricket
WCL Season 3 Schedule Out! India vs Pakistan On This Date
WCL Season 3 Schedule Out! India vs Pakistan On This Date
Cricket
Watch: Rahul Dravid Picks His Greatest Captain Of All Time
Watch: Rahul Dravid Picks His Greatest Captain Of All Time
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget