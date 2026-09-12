'He's Going To Explode': Dale Steyn Backs This India Star To Surpass Kohli & Tendulkar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dale Steyn predicts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will surpass Tendulkar and Kohli.

The 15-year-old excelled in IPL, joined India's T20I squad.

Steyn praises prodigy but warns careful management is vital.

Dale Steyn On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Dale Steyn has made a stunning prediction about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, backing the teenage India batsman to eventually achieve more in his career than two of Indian cricket’s biggest icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The former South Africa fast bowler, who also has great experience of playing in the IPL, has been closely following Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise. The youngster has quickly moved from being an exciting prospect to one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket.

Steyn believes the 15-year-old possesses something special and has already shown qualities that separate him from most players his age.

Steyn Hails Sooryavanshi As 'Boy Wonder'

Speaking to NDTV during a media interaction facilitated by SA20 ahead of its fifth season, Steyn was lavish in his praise for the young batsman.

"Sooryavanshi is a different gravy, man! He's better than most international players right now. He is a boy wonder, somebody who is a treasure for Indian cricket,"

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Steyn’s comments underline just how quickly Sooryavanshi’s reputation has grown.

The youngster enjoyed a standout IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 776 runs and finishing the season with the Orange Cap.

His performances earned him a place in India’s T20I squad for the tours of Ireland and England, further accelerating his transition to international cricket.

'Bigger Than Both Of Them Put Together'?

Dale Steyn went even further when comparing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential with the careers of Tendulkar and Kohli.

"You think of guys like Sachin, Virat, and this kid is going to explode. He's going to be bigger than both of them put together at the end of his career. So, I would caution how you manage him and look after him because with great responsibility comes great reward."

"But there's a big threat there that you could lose him at some point if you don't look after him well enough,"

The former pace ace's comments come with a warning as much as they do praise.

Steyn believes Sooryavanshi’s talent could take him to extraordinary heights, but he also feels India must carefully manage his development as he takes on greater responsibility.

Sooryavanshi’s rise has already been remarkable. After making a major impact in the IPL, he is now being fast-tracked into India’s international setup at a remarkably young age.

The teenager will now enter a crucial phase of his career, with greater expectations likely to follow every performance.