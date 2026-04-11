CSK vs DC Highlights: Samson's Blazing 115 End Chennai's Winless Streak In IPL 2026

CSK vs DC Highlights: The "Yellow Brigade" finally found their hero in Sanju Samson, whose breathtaking unbeaten century propelled the Chennai Super Kings to a dominant 23-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

In a season marred by an indifferent start and absence of MS Dhoni, Samson took center stage at Chepauk, smashing 115 off 56 balls to guide CSK to a season-high 212/2. His historic knock, which featured 15 boundaries and 4 sixes, not only secured CSK’s first two points of the 2026 campaign but also made him the first player in IPL history to score a hundred for three different franchises.

This marks CSK’s first victory at Chepauk after a run of six consecutive defeats at the venue. They have also dominated Delhi Capitals here, winning eight of their last nine encounters, with the only loss coming in the 2025 season.

Key Match Stats

Sanju Samson: 115* (56) - 15 fours, 4 sixes.

Ayush Mhatre: 59 (36) - 4 sixes.

CSK Total: 212/2 in 20 overs.

DC Total: 189/10 in 20 overs.

Result: CSK won by 23 runs.

In the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had endured a run of seven straight defeats, while the team itself had lost three consecutive matches in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bengaluru. However, two weeks into the season, CSK finally broke the streak and secured two crucial points.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start, with Pathum Nissanka blasting 41 off 24 balls and adding 61 runs alongside KL Rahul. Delhi raced to 61 within the first five overs, but Chennai’s pacers soon turned the tide, removing four wickets for just 15 runs and pushing the opposition on the back foot. David Miller chipped in with 17, while Ashutosh Sharma made 19.

Tristan Stubbs kept Delhi in the hunt with a fighting 60 off 38 deliveries, but his effort ultimately went in vain. Just as he looked set to take the game deep, Jamie Overton dismissed him, effectively sealing the win for Chennai. Overton starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj provided strong support with three scalps.