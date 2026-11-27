Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jamie Overton's devastating 5/12 ripped through Australia's batting.

His spell triggered Australia's collapse from a promising 50/1.

Overton became England's second bowler with a T20I five-wicket haul.

Jamie Overton, who represents CSK in the IPL, produced a devastating bowling performance to put England in command of the third T20I against Australia at the Gabba. The right-arm pacer ripped through the home batting line-up with figures of 5/12 in four overs, becoming only the second English bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in men's T20I cricket. His remarkable spell turned Australia's promising start into a dramatic collapse, with the hosts bowled out for just 108 runs in 16.5 overs.

Jamie Overton Tears Through Australia

Australia had appeared well placed at 50/1 after five overs, but Overton's intervention changed the course of the innings.

England, who won the toss and opted to field, received valuable support from Liam Dawson, who also enjoyed an impressive outing.

Mitchell Marsh was Australia's first casualty, departing for 11 in the second over. Jack Fraser and Sam Harper then attempted to stabilise the innings, but Dawson ended their partnership by removing Harper for 26 in the final over of the powerplay.

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Overton struck soon after, sending Fraser back for 22 in the second delivery of the seventh over.

Australia were 65/3 at that stage, but the wickets continued to tumble.

The England pacer then removed Nikhil Chaudhary (19), Tim David (6) and Joel Davies (3) in quick succession.

Ben Dwarshuis became his fifth victim, completing a memorable spell and placing Overton alongside Sam Curran as the only England bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Dawson Provides Support As Australia Fold For 108

Dawson finished with three wickets for 16 runs in his three overs, while James Coles went wicketless, conceding 23 runs in two overs.

Overton's 5/12 remained the standout contribution as Australia failed to recover from their middle-order collapse.

The five-match series was level at 1-1 heading into the contest. Australia had claimed the opener by one wicket before England bounced back with an eight-wicket victory in the second match.