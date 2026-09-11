CSK, IPL 2027: Four Big Updates Emerge As MS Dhoni Prepares To Transform Franchise

Chennai Super Kings are preparing for a major overhaul after a disappointing run over the past three IPL seasons. The franchise's struggles have also brought its team management under scrutiny, with long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming stepping down after the 2026 season.

CSK are now looking for a new coach and several names have reportedly emerged in the discussion. Among those being considered are current batting coach Michael Hussey and former Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani.

No Contact With Eoin Morgan Yet

Despite Eoin Morgan being mentioned as a possible option, CSK have reportedly not held any talks with the former England captain so far.

Morgan has an impressive leadership record, having guided England to an ICC title and led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final. However, he does not have extensive coaching experience at the top level and had previously turned down an opportunity to become KKR's head coach.

Whether CSK eventually approach Morgan remains to be seen.

Dhoni Among Three Key Decision-Makers

MS Dhoni is expected to have a major say in determining CSK's future direction. According to reports, Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and team owner Rupa Gurunath will be central to the franchise's decision-making process.

CSK are also considering a mentor role for Dhoni. If that happens, his involvement could extend beyond the playing field, particularly when it comes to important decisions such as appointing the next head coach.

The franchise continues to have enormous faith in Dhoni, making his opinion a significant factor in the coaching selection process.

Baba Aparajith Not In CSK’s Coaching Plans

There had also been speculation that Baba Aparajith could be handed a batting-related role with CSK. However, recent reports suggest that he is not being considered for a position in the franchise's coaching setup.

Aparajith's presence at CSK's training camp had reportedly fuelled the speculation. He has worked with several players, including Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, during previous camps.

His association with the franchise is also linked to the CSK-owned team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which explains his involvement around the camp.

Some @ChennaiIPL #IPL related news.

1. No preliminary discussions till date with Eoin Morgan.

2. 3 people will take a call on new coach. Cricket Management Conmittee i.e. MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath.

3. When Samson and Dube trained at CSK's HPC, Baba… — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 10, 2026

Hemang Badani Emerges As Frontrunner

Hemang Badani currently appears to be one of the strongest contenders to replace Fleming. Reports suggest that Dhoni prefers an Indian coach who can dedicate himself exclusively to CSK throughout the year.

While the franchise is also exploring overseas candidates, the preference for an Indian coach could work heavily in Badani's favour.

Badani has experience both as a player and coach and has worked in the IPL as well as overseas T20 leagues. With CSK looking for a fresh approach ahead of IPL 2027, his name has gained considerable momentum in the race for the top job.