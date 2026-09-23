CSK Board To Meet Amid Team Leak, Match-Fixing Allegations After Sting Operation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK to address anti-corruption concerns at upcoming board meeting.

Tehelka sting operations revealed former cricketer's match-fixing claims.

Bhatia alleged a CSK player provided confidential team information.

Vansh Bedi denied involvement, not the unnamed player.

Chennai Super Kings are set to discuss recent allegations surrounding team leaks and possible match-fixing approaches at an upcoming board meeting, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The development comes after a Tehelka sting operation featured former domestic cricketer Rachit Bhatia making allegations about access to confidential team information and claims of match-fixing.

According to the report, CSK officials are expected to meet ahead of the franchise's Annual General Meeting on September 25, with anti-corruption concerns reportedly among the matters likely to be discussed.

CSK To Discuss Anti-Corruption Concerns

A CSK official was quoted by Cricbuzz as confirming that the matter would be discussed at the upcoming meeting.

"We have our Annual General Meeting (AGM) coming up. Our board will meet ahead of the AGM. We will discuss the matter," the official said.

The allegations emerged from a Tehelka sting involving Bhatia, who reportedly claimed that a CSK player was supplying inside information to him.

According to the report, Bhatia allegedly claimed that the information was being passed on to London-based bookmakers, with the former player allegedly receiving Rs 60 lakh per match for such details.

The report further stated that Bhatia claimed he had sold information to a bookie for Rs 3 crore.

These claims were made during the sting operation and have not been independently established as evidence of match-fixing involving CSK.

CSK Player's Identity Not Revealed

The Tehelka expose did not identify the CSK player who was allegedly providing the information.

Bhatia, who had played six first-class matches, also reportedly claimed that he could access a team's playing XI through a Delhi-based player before matches.

According to the report, he suggested that he could assist with fixing IPL matches in 2026 if his alleged source was selected at the auction. However, the player he referred to was not picked for the season.

The former cricketer also made claims about obtaining confidential information from a team competing in the Delhi Premier League.

Tehelka reported that information allegedly supplied ahead of a DPL match on August 3 matched the playing XI eventually used in the game.

DDCA subsequently acknowledged the allegations but described them as "unverified and unsubstantiated". The governing body did not name any player in connection with the claims.

Vansh Bedi Clarifies His Position

The controversy also brought wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi into online discussions after another report claimed that a corrupt approach had been made to him.

Bedi later addressed the matter on Instagram and rejected any suggestion that he was the player referred to in the Tehelka sting.

"I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by ex Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka Sting Operation concerning alleged match fixing involving a CSK player nor do I have involvement in any such activity," Bedi wrote.

Bedi's statement means his name should not be presented as the unidentified CSK player mentioned in the sting. The Tehelka report itself did not publicly identify that player.

CSK's reported board meeting is now expected to provide the franchise an opportunity to assess the allegations and consider its response regarding anti-corruption procedures and the handling of confidential team information.