Criticised By Cricketers And Coaches, This IPL Rule To Continue In 2027

There is considerable speculation surrounding player trades ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. Amid these developments, an important update has emerged regarding one of the tournament's most debated regulations. The Impact Player rule, introduced in 2023, allows franchises to bring an additional player into a match through a substitution.

However, the regulation has faced repeated criticism from several cricketers, coaches and experts. Despite growing opposition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly unwilling to scrap the rule, meaning it is set to remain in place for IPL 2027.

Major Update On Impact Player Rule

The Impact Player rule was introduced in IPL 2023, allowing teams to replace one player from their starting XI with a designated substitute during a match. The concept was initially experimented with in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before being introduced to the IPL.

However, the regulation has remained controversial, with several franchises questioning its impact on team combinations and the overall balance of the game. Following continued criticism, the BCCI reportedly held discussions with IPL officials and franchise owners in October to review various tournament-related matters.

The Impact Player rule was among the key subjects discussed during the meeting. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the regulation is expected to continue for at least another season.

The report also suggested that four franchises have specifically requested the BCCI to retain the rule. An IPL official reportedly explained that changing the regulation at this stage could create difficulties for teams, particularly with the upcoming season being the final edition before the next mega auction. The official added that removing the rule would significantly affect the strategic planning of at least four franchises.

With 10 teams competing in the IPL, the reported support from only four franchises indicates that the majority are not in favour of retaining the regulation. Nevertheless, BCCI and IPL authorities are currently unlikely to make any changes ahead of the 2027 season.

Why Has Impact Player Rule Faced Criticism?

The Impact Player rule has significantly influenced the way teams approach T20 cricket. With the option of introducing an additional specialist batter, franchises can extend their batting depth up to the No. 8 position. This has encouraged teams to adopt an aggressive approach from the very beginning of their innings, often prioritising attacking shots over cautious batting.

The change has also contributed to the growing trend of high-scoring matches, with batting teams enjoying greater flexibility in their combinations.

Another major concern is its impact on all-rounders. Since teams can bring in a specialist batter or bowler as an additional option, the importance of genuine all-rounders in team selection has arguably diminished. Players such as Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Dube are among those whose all-round abilities have been a major part of their teams' combinations.

For these reasons, several players, coaches, cricket experts and fans have questioned whether the Impact Player rule is good for the long-term balance of T20 cricket. Despite the criticism, the regulation is expected to remain in place for IPL 2027.