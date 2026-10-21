WATCH: Ronaldo Left Frustrated After Sending Penalty Wide On Return From Suspension

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo missed penalty opportunity before Al Nassr halftime.

Joao Felix scored winning goal, securing Al Nassr's victory.

Al Nassr secured 1-0 victory, moving third in standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a night of mixed emotions as Al Nassr claimed a 1-0 victory over Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar missed a golden opportunity to score before half-time, and his visible frustration became one of the talking points from the contest.

With the first half approaching its conclusion, Ronaldo stepped up from the penalty spot hoping to give Al Nassr the lead. Instead, his effort went wide, leaving the forward without a goal on his return to club football following his suspension.

WATCH: Ronaldo's Frustration After Sending Penalty Wide

Look away CR7 Fans 🫣🫣🫣 #RoshnSaudiLeague #AlNassr #Ronaldo https://t.co/eA3fo1Tw1F — FanCode (@FanCode) October 20, 2026

The opportunity came after Neom defender Mohammed Al Dossary fouled Joao Felix inside the penalty area. Ronaldo took responsibility for the spot-kick in first-half stoppage time, but failed to hit the target.

The miss was a frustrating setback for the Al Nassr captain, who had an opportunity to make an immediate impact on his return. His reaction reflected the disappointment of letting a promising scoring chance slip away.

Joao Felix Rescues Al Nassr After Ronaldo's Miss

Ronaldo's missed penalty did not prove decisive. Al Nassr continued to push for a breakthrough after the interval, and Felix eventually found the net shortly after the hour mark.

The Portuguese attacker created space near the edge of the box before firing home to put Al Nassr 1-0 ahead. His finish proved enough to settle the contest, with the hosts protecting their advantage to take all three points.

The victory was Al Nassr's seventh league win of the season. They moved to third in the standings, three points behind leaders Al Qadsiah with a game in hand, according to the supplied report.

Ronaldo's Return Ends Without A Goal

The match was Ronaldo's first club appearance following a suspension handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation. Although Al Nassr secured the result, the forward missed the chance to celebrate his return with a goal.

Felix ultimately supplied the moment that mattered, ensuring Ronaldo's penalty miss did not derail Al Nassr's pursuit of another league victory. Ronaldo will now look to turn his next opportunity into a goal.