IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Ronaldo Left Frustrated After Sending Penalty Wide On Return From Suspension

WATCH: Ronaldo Left Frustrated After Sending Penalty Wide On Return From Suspension

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrated reaction after missing a penalty in Al Nassr's 1-0 Saudi Pro League win over Neom SC, sealed by Joao Felix.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo missed penalty opportunity before Al Nassr halftime.
  • Joao Felix scored winning goal, securing Al Nassr's victory.
  • Al Nassr secured 1-0 victory, moving third in standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a night of mixed emotions as Al Nassr claimed a 1-0 victory over Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar missed a golden opportunity to score before half-time, and his visible frustration became one of the talking points from the contest.

With the first half approaching its conclusion, Ronaldo stepped up from the penalty spot hoping to give Al Nassr the lead. Instead, his effort went wide, leaving the forward without a goal on his return to club football following his suspension.

WATCH: Ronaldo's Frustration After Sending Penalty Wide

The opportunity came after Neom defender Mohammed Al Dossary fouled Joao Felix inside the penalty area. Ronaldo took responsibility for the spot-kick in first-half stoppage time, but failed to hit the target.

The miss was a frustrating setback for the Al Nassr captain, who had an opportunity to make an immediate impact on his return. His reaction reflected the disappointment of letting a promising scoring chance slip away.

Joao Felix Rescues Al Nassr After Ronaldo's Miss

Ronaldo's missed penalty did not prove decisive. Al Nassr continued to push for a breakthrough after the interval, and Felix eventually found the net shortly after the hour mark.

The Portuguese attacker created space near the edge of the box before firing home to put Al Nassr 1-0 ahead. His finish proved enough to settle the contest, with the hosts protecting their advantage to take all three points.

The victory was Al Nassr's seventh league win of the season. They moved to third in the standings, three points behind leaders Al Qadsiah with a game in hand, according to the supplied report.

Ronaldo's Return Ends Without A Goal

The match was Ronaldo's first club appearance following a suspension handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation. Although Al Nassr secured the result, the forward missed the chance to celebrate his return with a goal.

Felix ultimately supplied the moment that mattered, ensuring Ronaldo's penalty miss did not derail Al Nassr's pursuit of another league victory. Ronaldo will now look to turn his next opportunity into a goal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Al Nassr vs. Neom SC match?

Al Nassr defeated Neom SC with a final score of 1-0. Joao Felix scored the only goal of the match.

Who scored Al Nassr's winning goal?

Joao Felix scored the decisive goal for Al Nassr shortly after the hour mark. His finish secured the 1-0 victory for his team.

What happened with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty kick?

Ronaldo missed a penalty kick before half-time, sending his effort wide. This occurred after Joao Felix was fouled in the box.

Why was this match significant for Cristiano Ronaldo?

This was Ronaldo's first club appearance after serving a suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation. He returned to action but did not score.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Joao Felix Neom SC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan Refuses To Play In India-Hosted World Cup! Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Takes A Call
Pakistan Refuses To Play India-Hosted World Cup After PCB Denies Permission
Cricket
Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Finally Get His Due? Why He Could Be India's Biggest New-Ball Weapon In NZ
Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Finally Get His Due? Why He Could Be India's Biggest New-Ball Weapon In NZ
Cricket
WATCH: Rabada Unleashes 154.5 KPH Thunderbolt On Travis Head, Sends Warning To Australia
WATCH: Rabada Unleashes 154.5 KPH Thunderbolt On Travis Head, Sends Warning To Australia
Cricket
Amit Mishra Joins Star-Studded Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff For IPL 2027: Check Full List
IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Joins These Superstars In Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget