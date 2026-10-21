Al Nassr defeated Neom SC with a final score of 1-0. Joao Felix scored the only goal of the match.
WATCH: Ronaldo Left Frustrated After Sending Penalty Wide On Return From Suspension
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrated reaction after missing a penalty in Al Nassr's 1-0 Saudi Pro League win over Neom SC, sealed by Joao Felix.
- Ronaldo missed penalty opportunity before Al Nassr halftime.
- Joao Felix scored winning goal, securing Al Nassr's victory.
- Al Nassr secured 1-0 victory, moving third in standings.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a night of mixed emotions as Al Nassr claimed a 1-0 victory over Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar missed a golden opportunity to score before half-time, and his visible frustration became one of the talking points from the contest.
With the first half approaching its conclusion, Ronaldo stepped up from the penalty spot hoping to give Al Nassr the lead. Instead, his effort went wide, leaving the forward without a goal on his return to club football following his suspension.
WATCH: Ronaldo's Frustration After Sending Penalty Wide
Look away CR7 Fans 🫣🫣🫣 #RoshnSaudiLeague #AlNassr #Ronaldo https://t.co/eA3fo1Tw1F— FanCode (@FanCode) October 20, 2026
The opportunity came after Neom defender Mohammed Al Dossary fouled Joao Felix inside the penalty area. Ronaldo took responsibility for the spot-kick in first-half stoppage time, but failed to hit the target.
The miss was a frustrating setback for the Al Nassr captain, who had an opportunity to make an immediate impact on his return. His reaction reflected the disappointment of letting a promising scoring chance slip away.
Joao Felix Rescues Al Nassr After Ronaldo's Miss
Ronaldo's missed penalty did not prove decisive. Al Nassr continued to push for a breakthrough after the interval, and Felix eventually found the net shortly after the hour mark.
The Portuguese attacker created space near the edge of the box before firing home to put Al Nassr 1-0 ahead. His finish proved enough to settle the contest, with the hosts protecting their advantage to take all three points.
The victory was Al Nassr's seventh league win of the season. They moved to third in the standings, three points behind leaders Al Qadsiah with a game in hand, according to the supplied report.
Ronaldo's Return Ends Without A Goal
The match was Ronaldo's first club appearance following a suspension handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation. Although Al Nassr secured the result, the forward missed the chance to celebrate his return with a goal.
Felix ultimately supplied the moment that mattered, ensuring Ronaldo's penalty miss did not derail Al Nassr's pursuit of another league victory. Ronaldo will now look to turn his next opportunity into a goal.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the final score of the Al Nassr vs. Neom SC match?
Who scored Al Nassr's winning goal?
Joao Felix scored the decisive goal for Al Nassr shortly after the hour mark. His finish secured the 1-0 victory for his team.
What happened with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty kick?
Ronaldo missed a penalty kick before half-time, sending his effort wide. This occurred after Joao Felix was fouled in the box.
Why was this match significant for Cristiano Ronaldo?
This was Ronaldo's first club appearance after serving a suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation. He returned to action but did not score.