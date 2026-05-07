Former Indian pacer and national selector Salil Ankola, who notably made his international debut in the same match as Sachin Tendulkar, has checked into a rehabilitation center near Pune to battle severe depression, Times of India reported.

Salil Ankola, the former Indian fast bowler whose career was once intertwined with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's debut in 1989, is currently receiving professional help for mental health challenges. According to reports, the 58-year-old has been admitted to a facility near Pune to manage severe depression.

Personal Loss and Struggles

Ankola’s wife, Ria Ankola, shared that the former cricketer has been deeply affected by the passing of his mother in October 2024. Struggling to process the grief, Ankola noticed frequent emotional breakdowns and physical health issues, leading to his decision to seek treatment in a peaceful environment.

"He chose to take a break instead of completely breaking down. He is recovering very well, working out regularly, and will be back soon," Ria stated, emphasizing that the family and the cricket fraternity are fully supporting his recovery.

A Career of Resilience

Ankola’s journey has been one of immense highs and challenging lows:

The 1989 Debut: He famously debuted alongside Sachin Tendulkar during the 1989 tour of Pakistan.

International Stats: He represented India in one Test and 20 ODIs, claiming 15 wickets.

Health Hurdles: His playing career was cut short due to a bone tumor in his left shin, after which he successfully transitioned into a career in acting and later returned to cricket as a selector for Mumbai and the National team.

Previous Battles: This is not his first time seeking professional help; he previously underwent rehabilitation for alcohol addiction nearly two decades ago.

Support from Fraternity

The cricketing community has rallied behind Ankola, respecting his privacy and praising his courage to prioritize mental health. His family remains confident that his "fighter spirit" will see him through this difficult period, allowing him to return to the game he loves.