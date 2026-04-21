'Indian' Cricketer Named In Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Links Case

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HomeSportsCricket'Indian' Cricketer Faces Heat Over Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Links

'Indian' Cricketer Faces Heat Over Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Links

An organised criminal group is alleged to have influenced decisions within the Canadian team ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, resulting in Bajwa’s appointment as captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

Serious allegations have been made against Captain of Canadian cricket team of Indian origin, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, with claims linking him to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It is alleged that, with the backing of a criminal network, pressure was applied on team management to appoint Bajwa as captain, while players opposing the decision were reportedly threatened.

The allegations have also drawn the attention of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, which is investigating Bajwa over separate match-fixing claims related to the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

According to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) dated April 17, an organised criminal group allegedly influenced team decisions ahead of the tournament, which saw Bajwa appointed captain just three weeks before its start.

The report further claims that intimidation tactics were used to silence dissent within the squad, with one player reportedly withdrawing from the tournament citing safety concerns.

The report also suggests that tensions within the team escalated after their 2025 tournament win, with allegations that pressure was exerted to secure Bajwa’s leadership role.

ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit reportedly began its probe after a match against New Zealand on February 17 during the World Cup, following concerns over a “suspicious delivery” in the game.

Former coach Khurram Chauhan has claimed that after raising concerns about Bajwa, his residence was targeted in two separate shooting incidents. Bajwa, who hails from Batala in Punjab and moved to Canada in 2020, has not been proven guilty, and investigations are still ongoing.

Who Is Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi? 

Lawrence Bishnoi is a high-profile Indian gangster and the alleged leader of a sprawling transnational crime syndicate. Despite being incarcerated since 2014, he reportedly operates a network of over 700 shooters across India and abroad via encrypted communication.

Bishnoi gained notoriety for his repeated threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, stemming from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the animal is sacred to Bishnoi’s community. His name surfaced globally following the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for which his gang claimed responsibility. Authorities link his organization to various high-stakes extortions, targeted killings, and cross-border smuggling operations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the serious allegations against Canadian cricket captain Dilpreet Singh Bajwa?

Allegations suggest Bajwa was appointed captain with the backing of a criminal network, involving threats to dissenting players. He is also under investigation by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit for match-fixing.

Who is investigating Dilpreet Singh Bajwa and for what?

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating Bajwa for match-fixing related to the 2026 T20 World Cup. The probe began after a suspicious delivery in a match against New Zealand.

How did Dilpreet Singh Bajwa allegedly become captain?

An organised criminal group reportedly influenced team decisions, pressuring management to appoint Bajwa captain just three weeks before a tournament. Intimidation tactics were allegedly used against those who opposed the decision.

What happened to former coach Khurram Chauhan?

Former coach Khurram Chauhan claims his residence was targeted in two shooting incidents after he raised concerns about Bajwa. These investigations are ongoing.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Canada IPL Lawrence Bishnoi IPL 2026 Dilpreet Bajwa
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