'Indian' Cricketer Named In Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Links Case

Serious allegations have been made against Captain of Canadian cricket team of Indian origin, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, with claims linking him to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It is alleged that, with the backing of a criminal network, pressure was applied on team management to appoint Bajwa as captain, while players opposing the decision were reportedly threatened.

The allegations have also drawn the attention of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, which is investigating Bajwa over separate match-fixing claims related to the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

According to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) dated April 17, an organised criminal group allegedly influenced team decisions ahead of the tournament, which saw Bajwa appointed captain just three weeks before its start.

The report further claims that intimidation tactics were used to silence dissent within the squad, with one player reportedly withdrawing from the tournament citing safety concerns.

The report also suggests that tensions within the team escalated after their 2025 tournament win, with allegations that pressure was exerted to secure Bajwa’s leadership role.

ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit reportedly began its probe after a match against New Zealand on February 17 during the World Cup, following concerns over a “suspicious delivery” in the game.

Former coach Khurram Chauhan has claimed that after raising concerns about Bajwa, his residence was targeted in two separate shooting incidents. Bajwa, who hails from Batala in Punjab and moved to Canada in 2020, has not been proven guilty, and investigations are still ongoing.

Who Is Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a high-profile Indian gangster and the alleged leader of a sprawling transnational crime syndicate. Despite being incarcerated since 2014, he reportedly operates a network of over 700 shooters across India and abroad via encrypted communication.

Bishnoi gained notoriety for his repeated threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, stemming from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the animal is sacred to Bishnoi’s community. His name surfaced globally following the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for which his gang claimed responsibility. Authorities link his organization to various high-stakes extortions, targeted killings, and cross-border smuggling operations.