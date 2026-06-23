He received the award in a 2001 One-Day International without scoring runs, taking wickets, or contributing a catch. This was a highly unusual statistical anomaly in cricket.
This Cricketer Scored 0 Runs, Took 0 Wickets, Yet Won Player Of The Match In Historic ODI
Cameron Cuffy created one of cricket's strangest records in 2001, winning Player of the Match despite scoring no runs or taking wickets in an ODI.
- Cuffy won Player of Match without conventional statistical contributions.
- He bowled 10 economical overs, conceding just 20 runs.
- This pressure forced risks, contributing to West Indies' victory.
Cricket has witnessed countless extraordinary performances over the years, but few are as unusual as the one produced by former West Indies fast bowler Cameron Cuffy in 2001. In a sport where Player of the Match awards are typically reserved for batters piling up runs or bowlers taking crucial wickets, Cuffy achieved something almost unimaginable. He finished the game without scoring a single run, without taking a wicket, and without contributing a catch in the field. Yet, when the match ended, he walked away with the Player of the Match trophy.
More than two decades later, the contest remains one of the most fascinating examples of how influence on a cricket match cannot always be measured through conventional statistics.
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The remarkable incident occurred during a One-Day International between the West Indies and Zimbabwe in 2001.
Batting first, the Caribbean side posted a competitive total of 266/5 from their allotted 50 overs. The innings was built on important contributions from Darren Ganga, Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, all of whom registered half-centuries.
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At the time, a target of 267 was considered pretty challenging in ODI cricket, but Zimbabwe remained in the hunt thanks to a determined effort from their middle order. As the chase progressed, the game appeared set for a tense finish. That was when Cuffy's spell began to shape the outcome.
No Wickets, No Runs, Yet Match-Winning Impact
While other bowlers grabbed headlines through wickets, Cuffy quietly strangled Zimbabwe's chase through relentless accuracy.
Across his full quota of 10 overs, the pacer conceded just 20 runs and delivered two maiden overs. Although he did not dismiss a batsman, his economy rate created immense pressure on the opposition throughout the innings.
Unable to score freely against him, Zimbabwe constantly fell behind the required rate. The squeeze applied by Cuffy forced the batting side to take risks against other bowlers, ultimately contributing to their downfall.
Marlon Samuels and Mervyn Dillon both claimed three wickets each for the West Indies, but they were considerably more expensive. Cuffy's discipline proved equally, if not more, valuable.
Zimbabwe eventually closed on 239/9, leaving the West Indies victorious by 27 runs.
When the awards were announced, match officials recognised the true game-changing performance. Despite finishing with figures that showed no wickets, no runs and no catches, Cameron Cuffy was named Player of the Match.
The fast bowler later finished his international career with 43 Test wickets and 41 ODI wickets. While those numbers tell part of his story, it is this extraordinary ODI against Zimbabwe that remains one of cricket's most unique statistical anomalies.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What made Cameron Cuffy's Player of the Match award unique?
In which match did Cameron Cuffy achieve this rare feat?
It occurred during a One-Day International between the West Indies and Zimbabwe in 2001. The West Indies successfully defended their total of 266/5.
How did Cameron Cuffy contribute to his team's victory without taking wickets?
He bowled a highly economical spell, conceding only 20 runs in 10 overs, including two maiden overs. This sustained pressure forced Zimbabwe's batters to take risks against other bowlers.
What was the final score of the match where Cuffy was Player of the Match?
The West Indies scored 266/5 and defeated Zimbabwe, who managed 239/9, by 27 runs. Cuffy's spell helped create pressure on the opposition.