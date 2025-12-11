Cricketer Accused Of Rape After Alleged Promise Of Marriage

Bangladesh A fast bowler Tofael Ahmed has been named in a serious case after a woman accused him of rape on the promise of marriage.

Early reports suggest the allegations may carry weight, with investigators indicating that the evidence submitted appears credible at first review. The two had reportedly become acquainted through Facebook, with their conversations gradually deepening over time.

Cricbuzz reported that an official update has come from Gulshan Police Station, where Sub-Inspector Mohammad Samiul Islam, the investigating officer, confirmed on Thursday (December 11), "The charge sheet has been filed under Section 9(1) of the Prevention of Abuse of Women and Children Act."

According to the same report, the documents handed over to police, such as hotel reservation details, medical reports, and additional supporting material, were found to be prima facie consistent. Sources further indicated that the court will hold the next hearing on December 30, during which the charge sheet is expected to be formally presented.

Accusations Centred on Promise of Marriage

Case documents cited in the report outline that Tofael first initiated contact with the woman on Facebook in January. Regular conversations through Messenger soon followed, and their interaction eventually evolved beyond casual friendship.

The complaint alleges that the woman initially declined his advances but later agreed after Tofael allegedly reassured her of his intention to marry. On January 31, he is said to have taken her to a hotel in Gulshan, introducing her as his wife.

The complaint states that sexual intercourse occurred without her consent. She further claimed that he continued to assure her that marriage would follow.

Allegations of Repeated Assault

The woman also accused the cricketer of physically assaulting her on multiple occasions. When she pressed him about marriage, he allegedly refused.

She later filed a case at the Gulshan police station on August 1, citing repeated sexual violence.

Cricbuzz added that on September 24, the High Court granted Tofael six weeks of anticipatory bail, directing him to surrender before the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal prior to its expiry. However, he reportedly did not follow the court’s instruction.