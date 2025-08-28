‘Cricket Is Not Played On Emotions’: Mohammad Shami Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9, with the final scheduled for September 28. As always, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, sparking controversy since it guarantees a high-profile clash between the two teams on September 14.

Tension in India-Pakistan games is nothing unusual—the history of this rivalry has always been marked by strained relations. For years, both sides have avoided playing bilateral series in each other’s countries. Yet, whenever they meet in multi-nation tournaments, the fixture draws the loudest cheers. Tournament schedules are often designed to ensure at least one India-Pakistan match.

However, after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistani terrorists killed 26 innocent people, relations hit a new low. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces struck terrorist hideouts and 11 air bases in Pakistan. Later, reports even emerged of Pakistani drones spotted near Dharamshala stadium during an IPL match.

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup 2025, there is also a chance of another India-Pakistan encounter in the Super 4 stage. If both teams reach the final, the arch-rivals could face each other three times in the tournament. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami has now shared his thoughts on this much-anticipated clash.

Mohammad Shami on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

When asked whether India should play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, Shami said:

"The cricket board and the Indian government will decide what is best. Cricket is not played on emotions alone; there are many factors involved. Once everything is in place, the game should be played—and it should be enjoyed."

On the pressure surrounding India-Pakistan matches, Shami added:

"For me, it feels like any other match, but fans bring a unique energy, creating a different atmosphere. This excitement makes the players more thrilled, which adds to the enjoyment of the game."

Former Cricketers Express Concerns

The Indian government recently approved India’s participation against Pakistan in the Asia Cup but clarified that no bilateral series will take place. However, matches in multi-team tournaments are permitted. Former cricketers Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh believe India should avoid playing Pakistan.

India last faced Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, which was originally scheduled to be held entirely in Pakistan. However, due to opposition from the BCCI, India played all of its matches in Dubai.

Just a month ago, the India Champions team led by Yuvraj Singh refused to play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends. Shikhar Dhawan was the first to withdraw, and soon the entire team followed. They eventually boycotted the semifinal clash against Pakistan and exited the tournament. In the end, Pakistan lost to South Africa in the final.