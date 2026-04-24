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HomeSportsCricketCricket Icon Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP; Joins Raghav Chadha In Quitting AAP

Cricket Icon Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP; Joins Raghav Chadha In Quitting AAP

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has officially joined the BJP alongside Raghav Chadha. Read about the sportsman's new role in national politics.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He joined the party with politician Raghav Chadha.
  • Singh aims to boost sports infrastructure and youth engagement.
  • His move signifies a renewed focus on sports policy.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has officially entered a new professional arena by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The legendary cricketer made the move alongside Raghav Chadha, marking a significant crossover between the worlds of sport and national governance.

The announcement occurred at the party’s headquarters, where leaders welcomed the duo into the fold. For Singh, who previously served as a Member of Parliament, this shift represents a formal commitment to a specific ideological platform after years of maintaining a broader public profile.

From the Cricket to Public Policy

Harbhajan Singh remains one of India’s most successful bowlers, with over 400 Test wickets and multiple World Cup victories. His transition into the ruling party follows a trend of prominent athletes seeking to leverage their local influence for administrative roles.

Raghav Chadha, a notable figure in modern political circles, joined Singh in this move, suggesting a coordinated effort to strengthen the party's reach in the northern regions. Their combined presence is expected to influence upcoming local and national discussions on sports infrastructure and youth engagement.

What It Means for Punjab and Beyond

The timing of this induction is significant for the political landscape in Punjab. Singh’s popularity in his home state provides a unique bridge for the party to connect with voters who have long admired his tenacity on the cricket field.

The inclusion of a sporting icon and a seasoned strategist like Chadha is a deliberate attempt to refresh the party’s image. Singh's inclusion is welcome news for sports enthusiasts as it would give a boost to grass-roots development and improve the quality of athletic training facilities across the country.

Role of Cricket Icons in Modern Governance

The involvement of sports personalities in the democratic process has become increasingly common in recent years. Singh’s move is viewed as an extension of his long-standing interest in social welfare and regional development projects he supported during his playing days.

As the former cricketer begins his journey with the BJP, the public would now expect him to have specific responsibilities within the organisation. He is expected to play a lead role in crafting policies that encourage professional sports as a viable career path for the next generation.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What new professional arena has Harbhajan Singh entered?

Harbhajan Singh has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking his entry into national governance.

Who joined Harbhajan Singh in his move to the BJP?

Raghav Chadha, a notable figure in political circles, joined Harbhajan Singh in this move to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What is expected to be a focus of Harbhajan Singh's role in the BJP?

He is expected to play a lead role in crafting policies that encourage professional sports as a viable career path for the next generation.

How might Harbhajan Singh's inclusion benefit Punjab?

Singh's popularity in his home state provides a unique bridge for the party to connect with voters who admired his tenacity on the cricket field.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Punjab Politics Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh AAP
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