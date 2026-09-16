Cricket History Made: Underdog Team Breaks All Age-Related Records

A three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Australia got underway on Tuesday, September 15, with the opening game taking place at the Harare Sports Club. The match witnessed a remarkable first in international cricket, as Zimbabwe named three players aged over 40 in their playing XI.

It is the first time a Full Member nation has featured three cricketers above the age of 40 in an ODI XI. The trio comprised Craig Ervine, aged 41 years and 27 days, Brendan Taylor, aged 40 years and 221 days, and Sikandar Raza, aged 40 years and 144 days.

While most international cricketers call time on their careers well before reaching their 40s, Zimbabwe's experienced trio has defied that trend. Their presence in the same ODI XI has created a unique piece of cricket history and highlighted their remarkable longevity at the international level.

Brendan Taylor Surpasses Sachin's ODI Record

Brendan Taylor also achieved a major individual milestone by taking the field in Harare. The Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for the longest active ODI career.

Sachin Tendulkar's ODI career lasted approximately 22 years and three months, while Taylor has now extended his international ODI journey to 22 years and four months, moving ahead of the legendary Indian batter in this particular record.

Zimbabwe Playing XI

Zimbabwe lined up with Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani.

Australia Post 294/8

Australia, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, finished their 50 overs on 294/8.

Matt Renshaw was the standout performer with the bat, producing an impressive 109 off 94 deliveries. His innings featured seven fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 115.96.

Cooper Connolly also contributed significantly, scoring 51 from 46 balls while striking four fours and three sixes.

Newman Nyamhuri led Zimbabwe's bowling effort, finishing with five wickets. Brad Evans picked up two wickets, while captain Sikandar Raza claimed one.