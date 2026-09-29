Watch: Cricket Bats Worth Lakhs Stolen From Mumbai Indians' Star Pacer, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has revealed that three of his expensive cricket bats were stolen from his father's cricket academy. The pacer shared a video on social media about the incident and appealed to the person responsible to return the equipment.

Chahar had reportedly visited the academy, which is run by his father Lokendra Chahar, for a training session. After arriving, he kept his kit aside and began working out. When he went back to pick up his bat roughly an hour later to start batting practice, he discovered that it was missing.

Deepak Chahar Appeals To Person Who Stole His Bats

Sharing details of the incident on Instagram, Chahar said that three of his specially made 'Player Edition' bats had been taken. According to the cricketer, the combined value of the bats was around ₹1.5 lakh.

He said the bats were of particularly high quality and suggested that the person who took them might not have realized their actual value. Chahar also appealed to the individual to return them.

The India cricketer jokingly suggested that the stolen bats might otherwise be sold or even used to play tennis-ball cricket. He added that he had several options available, including approaching the police or seeking help from prominent figures, but said he would prefer to have the bats returned.

Chahar also mentioned that he could ask his bat sponsor, SS, to send him replacements if necessary.

Deepak Chahar's India Career And IPL Journey

Chahar has represented India in 28 international matches and has taken 47 wickets across formats. However, a series of injury setbacks have interrupted his international career. His most recent appearance for India came in December 2023.

The fast bowler has continued to feature in the Indian Premier League and has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad over the last two seasons. During the previous IPL season, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches.

At the domestic level, Chahar represents Rajasthan. Now 34, the pacer will be hoping to put together a strong IPL campaign and make a case for an India T20I comeback.