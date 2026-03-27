Cricket Australia's Major Action After Fan Denied Entry Over 'Imran Khan T-Shirt'

Cricket Australia (CA) has officially cleared fans to wear clothing supporting former Pakistani captain Imran Khan, reversing a decision that saw a spectator barred from a domestic match earlier this week.

The controversy erupted during the Sheffield Shield final at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday, March 26, 2026. A fan, identified as Luke Brown, was initially stopped by security and informed that his "Free Imran Khan" T-shirt violated the venue's policy against political messaging. Brown was forced to cover the shirt with a jacket to gain entry, a move that sparked immediate debate across social media and the cricketing community.

"Given the widespread concern in the cricket community for Imran Khan's welfare, we believe this is a humanitarian issue and will act accordingly," a CA spokesperson told Sydney Morning Herald.

Cricket Australia has now confirmed that fans will no longer be asked to cover or remove apparel referencing Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winner.

CA stated that the security staff's initial action was appropriate, but a subsequent review concluded that Imran Khan's situation in custody should be seen as a humanitarian concern. In recent times, there has also been growing worry about his health while he remains detained at Adiala Prison.

The fan, named Luke Brown, who was wearing a "Free Imran Khan" T-shirt, said: "I was surprised. I understand the argument that they have to deal with other situations, so it's easier for them to apply a blanket rule. They were very nice. I can see why they made that call, but I think it's the wrong one. The cricket world should be getting behind him," he said. "It's up to them how they enforce their rules, but if they're going to do this, then it puts a bigger onus on them to do more on other fronts to mobilize the cricket public to support Imran Khan," he added.

Global Support From Cricket Community

The decision by CA aligns with a growing movement among cricket legends. Recently, an open letter signed by 14 former international captains - including Australians Steve Waugh and Allan Border, as well as India’s Sunil Gavaskar - called for "justice and fair treatment" for Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi.

The letter highlighted the "extraordinary contribution" Khan made to the sport, urging authorities to ensure his basic human rights and medical needs are met. By allowing the T-shirts, Cricket Australia has signaled its respect for the collective voice of these sporting icons.