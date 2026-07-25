Shahrukh Khan's Knight Riders Rope In Pakistani Bowler Usman Tariq For CPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trinbago Knight Riders retain champions' core for title defence.

Amazon Warriors strengthen spin; Pakistan, international stars join CPL.

CPL 2026 runs August-September; overlaps test team depth.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have retained Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq for the 2026 Caribbean Premier League as franchises finalised their squads ahead of the new season. The tournament begins on August 7, with teams strengthening their overseas combinations in pursuit of the title. Several leading international names have secured deals across the league, setting up another competitive CPL campaign.

Trinbago Knight Riders Keep Championship Core Intact

Trinbago Knight Riders have shown faith in the group that delivered the title last season. Usman Tariq returns after finishing as the team's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches.

The Pakistan spinner will again spearhead the bowling attack alongside an experienced squad. His performances were one of the biggest reasons behind the Knight Riders' successful title run.

English opener Alex Hales and New Zealand batter Colin Munro have also been retained. South Africa's Matthew Breetzke and USA all-rounder Amshi de Silva complete the franchise's overseas contingent.

Head coach Dwayne Bravo continues for a second season. The squad also retains established Caribbean stars Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein as they chase back-to-back championships.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Add Experience To Spin Department

Last season's runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors have strengthened their spin attack by retaining veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir and signing Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips returns to the CPL after a six-year absence. He is currently recovering from a side injury suffered during New Zealand's Test against England at The Oval.

If declared fit before the tournament, Phillips will provide balance with both bat and ball. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also been retained to bolster the top order.

Pakistan Stars Feature Across Multiple Franchises

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah to strengthen their pace attack ahead of the new campaign.

The Patriots have also secured Wanindu Hasaranga, Waqar Salamkheil and Nikhil Chaudhary as part of their overseas group.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons have added Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim. Both players are expected to feature in seven matches before leaving for commitments in the European T20 Premier League.

Moeen Ali and Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera will remain available throughout the entire tournament for the Falcons.

CPL Set For Expanded Regional Campaign

The 2026 Caribbean Premier League will run from August 7 to September 20 across eight Caribbean nations.

Matches will be played in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament overlaps with competitions such as The Hundred and the Lanka Premier League, meaning squad depth could become a decisive factor as the season progresses.

With their experienced core intact and Usman Tariq returning after an outstanding campaign, Trinbago Knight Riders will begin the season among the favourites to defend their CPL crown.