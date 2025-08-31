New Zealand's Colin Munro Sets Record In CPL, Outshines Gayle And Pollard

Former New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro has etched his name in CPL history. Representing the Trinbago Knight Riders, Munro has been a consistent performer in the Caribbean Premier League for several years and has now achieved a milestone that even legends like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard couldn’t reach.

Munro’s Record-Breaking Feat

On 31 August 2025, during the 17th match of CPL 2025 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Munro scored a fine 52 runs. With this knock, he became the first batsman in CPL history to cross 2500 runs for a single franchise.

This was his 79th appearance for Trinbago Knight Riders, underlining his long-standing impact with the team.

Ahead of Gayle and Pollard

Interestingly, even the CPL greats Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard do not feature among the top five run-getters for a single franchise. Pollard has represented three different sides in the league, while Gayle has played for two teams.

Behind Munro, the next best is Evin Lewis, who has scored 2446 runs in 103 matches for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

CPL 2025 – Munro in Red-Hot Form

Munro’s current season has been nothing short of spectacular. In just six matches, he has piled up 335 runs at a superb average of 55.83 and a blazing strike rate of 177.25. His tally includes 38 fours and 15 sixes, making him the leading run-scorer of CPL 2025 so far. Notably, he began the season with a century, setting the tone for yet another dominant campaign.

'One of the most dangerous T20 batsmen'

Colin Munro has established himself as one of the most dangerous T20 batsmen in the world.

Known for his aggressive stroke play and ability to score quickly, Munro has made a mark in international T20s as well as various franchise leagues like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and Indian Premier League (IPL).

He holds the record for fastest T20I century by a New Zealander and has consistently been a key run-scorer for his teams. With his powerful hitting, clever shot selection, and experience, Munro continues to dominate the shortest format globally.