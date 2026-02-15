Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congratulations Pour In After India’s T20 World Cup Win Over Pakistan

Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congratulatory messages poured in from political leaders across the country after India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, with the victory coinciding with the festival of Mahashivratri. Several leaders took to social media to applaud the Indian cricket team, describing the win as a moment of national pride. The high-voltage encounter drew widespread public attention, and political figures linked the sporting triumph with festive celebrations across India.

Leaders Hail Team India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the team, stating that while “formats, places and dates may change, the result of Ind vs Pak remains consistent.” He praised the entire squad for their performance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens and described the victory as a “mahavijay” (grand victory). He congratulated all members of the Indian cricket team and concluded his message with “Jai Hind”.

Festive Mood Amplified By Sporting Triumph

The victory’s timing, coinciding with Mahashivratri, added symbolic resonance to the celebrations. Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from political leaders, public figures and fans.

India’s win over Pakistan once again underscored the intensity and national attention associated with the rivalry, with the result prompting unified praise from across the political spectrum.

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
