Congratulations Pour In After India’s T20 World Cup Win Over Pakistan

Congratulatory messages poured in from political leaders across the country after India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, with the victory coinciding with the festival of Mahashivratri. Several leaders took to social media to applaud the Indian cricket team, describing the win as a moment of national pride. The high-voltage encounter drew widespread public attention, and political figures linked the sporting triumph with festive celebrations across India.

Leaders Hail Team India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the team, stating that while “formats, places and dates may change, the result of Ind vs Pak remains consistent.” He praised the entire squad for their performance.

Congratulations to the entire team.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/K10UPQgZ8n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 15, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens and described the victory as a “mahavijay” (grand victory). He congratulated all members of the Indian cricket team and concluded his message with “Jai Hind”.

Festive Mood Amplified By Sporting Triumph

The victory’s timing, coinciding with Mahashivratri, added symbolic resonance to the celebrations. Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from political leaders, public figures and fans.

India’s win over Pakistan once again underscored the intensity and national attention associated with the rivalry, with the result prompting unified praise from across the political spectrum.