End Of An Era: Complete List Of International Cricketers Who Retired In 2025

The year 2025 marked a significant period of transition in international cricket, as several well-known players chose to step away from the game, either entirely or from specific formats.

From seasoned campaigners who had been part of defining eras to more recent stars who decided to reassess their workloads, retirements during the year reflected the changing demands of modern cricket.

For some, the decision came after achieving major milestones or silverware, while others opted to make way for younger talent and begin the next chapter of their lives away from the international spotlight.

All International Cricket Retirements In 2025

Here is a list and related details of all international cricketers who announced some form of retirement this year:

Virat Kohli (India) - Test cricket

These retirements not only reshaped national squads in a way, but also signalled broader shifts across the sport, as teams looked to rebuild and evolve in the lead-up to major global tournaments.

With packed international calendars, the rise of franchise leagues and an increasing focus on workload management, many cricketers used 2025 as the moment to draw the curtain on long international careers or to move on from formats that no longer aligned with their priorities.

Fans around the world bid farewell to familiar faces who had provided countless memorable moments, whether through match-winning performances, leadership roles or longevity at the highest level.

As cricket continues to evolve, each retirement serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of the sport and the constant emergence of new generations ready to take centre stage.