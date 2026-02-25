Colombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out

Colombo Latest Weather Update: As Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its business end, all eyes are on Group 2 clash between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With both teams fighting for survival, the weather in Sri Lankan capital has become a deciding factor for their semi-final aspirations.

Weather Forecast for Colombo (February 25)

According to the latest meteorological reports, there is a big improvement in weather conditions compared to previous days:

Despite intermittent showers earlier in the week, the chance of rain during Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match hours has dropped to approximately 10-15%. Overcast skies are expected, but a full 20-over game is highly likely. High moisture levels (around 80%) remain a concern, potentially bringing the dew factor into play for the team bowling second.

What Happens if SL vs NZ is Washed Out?

If rain plays spoilsport and the game is abandoned without a result, both Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be awarded one point each. This would lead to the following consequences:

New Zealand Moves to 2 Points: NZ got one point after their opening match against Pakistan resulted in a washout, now a second abandoned game would put Black Caps on 2 points. They would then need to defeat England in their final Super 8 game to reach 4 points and hope for a favorable Net Run Rate (NRR).

Sri Lanka Earns Their First Point: For hosts Sri Lanka, a washout is essentially a death blow. Currently on zero points after a loss to England, a single point would move them to 1. After this, even if they win their final Super match against Pakistan on Saturday, February 28, they could only reach a maximum of 3 points, which likely won't be enough to surpass England or a surging New Zealand.

Advantage England and Pakistan: A points split in Colombo would be a massive boost for England, who have already qualified. It also keeps Pakistan (currently on 1 point) very much in the hunt. If SL vs NZ match in Colombo is rained out today, Pakistan would simply need to beat Sri Lanka in their final game to reach 3 points and potentially edge out New Zealand on NRR.