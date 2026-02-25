Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketColombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out

Colombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out

Colombo Weather Update: If rain plays spoilsport and SL vs NZ match is abandoned without a result, both Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be awarded one point each.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Colombo Latest Weather Update: As Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its business end, all eyes are on Group 2 clash between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With both teams fighting for survival, the weather in Sri Lankan capital has become a deciding factor for their semi-final aspirations.

Weather Forecast for Colombo (February 25)

According to the latest meteorological reports, there is a big improvement in weather conditions compared to previous days:

Despite intermittent showers earlier in the week, the chance of rain during Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match hours has dropped to approximately 10-15%. Overcast skies are expected, but a full 20-over game is highly likely. High moisture levels (around 80%) remain a concern, potentially bringing the dew factor into play for the team bowling second.

What Happens if SL vs NZ is Washed Out?

If rain plays spoilsport and the game is abandoned without a result, both Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be awarded one point each. This would lead to the following consequences:

New Zealand Moves to 2 Points: NZ got one point after their opening match against Pakistan resulted in a washout, now a second abandoned game would put Black Caps on 2 points. They would then need to defeat England in their final Super 8 game to reach 4 points and hope for a favorable Net Run Rate (NRR).

Sri Lanka Earns Their First Point: For hosts Sri Lanka, a washout is essentially a death blow. Currently on zero points after a loss to England, a single point would move them to 1. After this, even if they win their final Super match against Pakistan on Saturday, February 28, they could only reach a maximum of 3 points, which likely won't be enough to surpass England or a surging New Zealand.

Advantage England and Pakistan: A points split in Colombo would be a massive boost for England, who have already qualified. It also keeps Pakistan (currently on 1 point) very much in the hunt. If SL vs NZ match in Colombo is rained out today, Pakistan would simply need to beat Sri Lanka in their final game to reach 3 points and potentially edge out New Zealand on NRR.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the chance of rain during the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match?

The chance of rain during the match hours is approximately 10-15%. Overcast skies are expected, but a full 20-over game is highly likely.

What happens if the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match is washed out?

If the match is abandoned, both Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be awarded one point each. This would put New Zealand on 2 points and Sri Lanka on 1 point.

How does a washed-out match affect Sri Lanka's semi-final chances?

A washout is essentially a death blow for Sri Lanka. Even with a win in their final game, they could only reach a maximum of 3 points, likely not enough to qualify.

Who benefits if the Colombo match is rained out?

A points split benefits England, who have already qualified. It also keeps Pakistan in contention, needing only to beat Sri Lanka to reach 3 points.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Colombo Weather Update Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Colombo Latest Weather Update SL Vs NZ Weather Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Colombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out
Colombo Weather Update: Impact On Semifinal Race If Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Is Washed Out
Cricket
Why India-Pakistan Semifinal In T20 World Cup 2026 Is Now Off The Table
Why India-Pakistan Semifinal In T20 World Cup 2026 Is Now Off The Table
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Latest Super 8 Points Table & Standings After PAK vs ENG Match
T20 World Cup 2026: Latest Super 8 Points Table & Standings After PAK vs ENG Match
Cricket
How Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semis After Defeat To England
How Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semis After Defeat To England
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget