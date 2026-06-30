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English NewsSportsCricketCoach Mike Hesson Slams Pakistan Cricket Team: 'You Cannot Become World Champions'

Coach Mike Hesson Slams Pakistan Cricket Team: 'You Cannot Become World Champions'

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has caused major outrage after claiming the national side cannot become world champions with their current win rate.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Coach Hesson stated Pakistan lacks immediate title-winning ability.
  • He cited low win rates and past tournament failures.
  • Hesson emphasized structural overhaul for consistent team improvement.
  • He backed new contracts promoting player specialization across formats.

The Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has caused absolute outrage across the local cricketing landscape after publicly rubbishing the team's immediate title-winning credentials. The New Zealander issued an incredibly blunt statement during an exclusive interview with Geo News, directly telling passionate supporters that expecting the current national squad to secure global trophies is completely unrealistic.

The newly appointed tactician refused to hide behind sugar-coated promises following a string of abysmal tournament campaigns. The prominent foreign coach highlighted a historically low twenty per cent win rate to justify why the dressing room remains light-years away from competing with elite cricketing nations.

The Horrific Twenty Percent Legacy

The national setup has consistently crumbled under pressure during recent International Cricket Council showpieces. The side suffered humiliating early departures across consecutive global campaigns, including the twenty-three fifty-over tournament, the twenty-four short-format showcase, and the subsequent twenty-five Champions Trophy.

Hesson claimed that transforming a group accustomed to constant failure requires an extended structural overhaul rather than instant miracles. The former franchise coach emphasised that the team must learn how to win routine bilateral series before dreaming of silverware.

The Explosive World Champion Statement

The most controversial remarks centered around the team's lack of tactical consistency on the global stage. Despite showing minor signs of progression by scraping into the Super Eight stage during the recent twenty-six short-format tournament, Hesson remained entirely unimpressed.

"There has been significant improvement compared to where we were before, although there is still plenty of work to do. We need to win consistently because you cannot become world champions with a win rate of just twenty-three per cent," Mike Hesson told Geo News. "We still have time before the next ICC event, and we have improved in several key areas."

A Drastic Contract Overhaul

The head coach completely backed the aggressive central contract restructuring recently executed by national board officials. The traditional multi-format payment system has been permanently scrapped in favour of an independent five-track specialized layout.

The revised model groups players strictly by format suitability, featuring distinct categories ranging from test specialists to domestic franchise travelers. The management believes this operational adjustment will stop players from exhausting themselves across all three international formats.

The Modern Specialisation Mandate

Hesson insisted that modern international players must specialise in specific variants of the game to find long-term success. The management plans to actively prevent short-format power-hitters from disrupting the red-ball developmental pathway.

"Cricket boards now need to structure contracts around the demands of the modern game, allowing players to focus on the formats that best suit their skills. T20 specialists should prioritise franchise cricket to sharpen their white-ball skills, while players targeting success in Test cricket should focus on first-class cricket instead of attempting to excel across all formats," Hesson explained to Geo News.

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mike Hesson's controversial statement about the Pakistan team?

Mike Hesson stated that expecting the current national squad to win global trophies is unrealistic. He cited a historically low twenty percent win rate as justification.

Why does Mike Hesson believe the team isn't ready for global titles?

Hesson attributes it to the team's historically low win rate and consistent failures in recent ICC showpieces. He believes an extended structural overhaul is required.

What changes were made to the central contracts for players?

The traditional multi-format payment system was scrapped for an independent five-track specialized layout. This groups players by format suitability, encouraging specialization.

What is the

It mandates players specialize in specific game variants for long-term success. T20 specialists should prioritize franchise cricket, while Test players focus on first-class cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mike Hesson Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Vs Australia ODI Series
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