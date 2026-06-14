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HomeSportsCricketClinical India Dismantle Pakistan By 64 Runs In Women's T20 World Cup Opener

Clinical India Dismantle Pakistan By 64 Runs In Women's T20 World Cup Opener

The Indian spinners completely squeezed the middle overs, constantly picking up wickets just as Pakistan attempted to accelerate. Ultimately, the Pakistani side ran out of answers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:35 PM (IST)

A flawless, comprehensive performance saw the Indian women's cricket team open their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at Lord's. Defending a competitive total of 170, the Indian bowling unit put on a masterclass in discipline and execution, choking the Pakistani batting lineup under the lights to secure a crucial two points in Group A.

Chase Dissolves Early

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan's response never found its rhythm, derailed by a combination of tight opening spells and relentless scoreboard pressure. Indian new-ball operators Renuka Singh Thakur and Shreyanka Patil set the tone early, giving away nothing in the Powerplay.

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The early departure of Pakistan's top order left their middle-order completely exposed. Despite a few resilient boundaries from skipper Fatima Sana, the required run rate quickly ballooned past ten an over. The Indian spinners, led by the tactical accuracy of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav, completely squeezed the middle overs, constantly picking up wickets just as Pakistan attempted to accelerate. Ultimately, the Pakistani side ran out of answers, limping across the 20-over finish line well short of the target.

Mandhana and Ghosh Set Up Win

The foundation of the victory was laid during the first innings after Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur elected to bat. Despite losing Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply within the first four overs, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stepped up with a majestic, anchoring knock.

Mandhana’s brilliant 68 off 44 balls stabilized the innings through a vital 91-run partnership with Kaur. The final touch of brilliance came from young wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, whose explosive, unbeaten 17-ball 34 provided the death-over fireworks needed to push the total to a daunting 170 for 6.

A Confident Step Forward

Beyond the boundary, the match proceeded under immense focus as the Indian team stuck strictly to their unwritten, board-mandated non-contact protocol during the pre-match toss, keeping their environment entirely focused on the sporting challenge.

With this massive 64-run victory, India not only extends their historic dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups but also significantly boosts their Net Run Rate (NRR). The clinical nature of the win sends a loud message to the rest of the teams in the tournament, proving that the "Women in Blue" are primed and ready for a deep run at global silverware.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the match between India and Pakistan?

The Indian women's cricket team secured a 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener. They successfully defended a total of 170 runs.

Who were the key players in India's batting performance?

Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 68 runs, stabilizing the innings and forming a crucial partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur. Richa Ghosh contributed an explosive, unbeaten 34 runs off 17 balls.

What led to Pakistan's struggle in chasing the target?

Pakistan's chase was derailed by tight opening spells from Renuka Singh Thakur and Shreyanka Patil. They lost early wickets and struggled against the tactical accuracy of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav in the middle overs.

What is the significance of this victory for the Indian team?

This massive 64-run victory secured crucial two points in Group A and significantly boosted India's Net Run Rate (NRR). It also extended their historic dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND W Vs PAK W Ind Women Vs Pak Women
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