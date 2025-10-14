WATCH: Chris Woakes Gets Emotional Over England Teammates’ Farewell Messages

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Chris Woakes Gets Emotional Over England Teammates’ Farewell Messages

England’s veteran fast bowler Chris Woakes appeared emotional as he watched heartfelt farewell messages from teammates. Check out his reaction video.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
England's veteran fast bowler, Chris Woakes, announced retirement from international cricket last month, calling time on a storied 15-year career. 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently dropped a video on their official social media handles, in which the player reacted to farewell messages from several of his teammates. 

Star players like Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, and more have been featured in it. Woakes appeared a tad emotional by the end of the video. 

England Stars Bid Chris Woakes Farewell

Joe Root, one of England's biggest players, congratulated Chris Woakes in his career, went over his achievements and occassions on which he had the opportunity to hit the winning runs:

"Just wanna say what an incredible international career you've had, you've done it all mate, won Ashes, World Cups, 10-fers, 5-fers, Test hundreds, and you've batted at three, hit the winning runs in some of the most remarkable games of cricket that I've played in,"

Moeen Ali recalled knowing Woakes since they were 13-year old, regarding him as one of the best people to play cricket with:

"From 13-years old I've known you, great lad, one of the best guys to play with, and I've enjoyed every second,"

Jos Buttler also chipped in with a heartfelt message:

"Hey Wiz, just wanna congratulate you on an unbelievable international career mate, you should be so proud, you could do it all mate, and it was an absolute pleasure to play alongside you, many many happy memories, and I'll always look back fondly,"

Chris Woakes' Final England Match

Chris Woakes' final series as an England player was the 5-match Test series against India for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended 2-2.

He had sustained an injury in that match, but still came out to bat on the final day, arm secured in a sling. While he didn't face a single delivery, his heroic stand was applauded by fans.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Chris Woakes Chris Woakes Retirement Chris Woakes Farewell Video Chris Woakes England Chris Woakes Farewell Messages
