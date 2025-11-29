Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence On Palaash Muchhal Controversy

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had planned to tie the knot on November 23, with their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies already completed.

However, on the day of wedding, celebrations were put on hold after Smriti’s father was rushed to the hospital, leading to a postponement of the wedding. Shortly after, Palaash himself was admitted to the hospital due to a sudden health issue.

Amid these events, rumours began circulating that Palaash had been unfaithful to Smriti, allegedly with a dance choreographer, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the wedding.

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who had been rumored to be linked to Palaash Muchhal amid speculation of alleged infidelity involving Smriti Mandhana, has finally spoken out. In a statement, Nandika denied any involvement in the wedding controversy and described the entire situation as "extremely painful."

Nandika posted a story on Instagram, where she wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

She also criticized the media for spreading false narratives and sensationalizing her name in the controversy and and added, "Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health."

'Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi'

Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal, recently spoke to Hindustan Times and shared her thoughts on situation.

"Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi."