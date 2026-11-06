834 Runs In 5 Innings! Indian Batsman Shatters 103-Year-Old World Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinmay Sutar amassed 834 runs in five Ranji innings.

He broke Bill Ponsford's 103-year-old first-class batting record.

His unbeaten 400 is Ranji Trophy's second-highest score.

Chinmay Sutar is rewriting the record books in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, producing a remarkable run of scores for Mizoram in the Plate Group. The 29-year-old has accumulated 834 runs in just five first-class innings across four matches, taking his average to an extraordinary 208.50. His tally includes two centuries, with an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland standing out as the defining performance of his campaign. More significantly, Sutar has now surpassed a mark that had remained untouched for 103 years, becoming the highest run-scorer in the first five innings of a first-class career.

The previous benchmark belonged to Australian great Bill Ponsford, who scored 724 runs across his first five innings between 1921 and 1923.

Sutar's 834-run haul has taken him past that figure and into a new place in cricket history.

Sutar Breaks Another First-Class Record

Chinmay Sutar has extended his record-breaking run in more ways than one with these outings.

Afghanistan's Bashir Shah held the record for the most runs across a player's first six first-class innings, with 831.

Read More: Bangladesh Star Stretchered Off! Opener Suffers On-Field Injury In West Indies Test Clash

Since Sutar has already reached 834, he has overtaken that mark too, even before adding another run.

His performances have also sparked discussion about a possible India call-up, although any selection remains a matter for the national selectors.

Four Matches, Four Big Contributions For Mizoram

Sutar's extraordinary season began with his first-class debut against Manipur on October 11, making 35 in the first innings before falling just one run short of a maiden century with 99 in the second.

He then delivered a historic unbeaten 400 against Nagaland, becoming the second-highest individual scorer in Ranji Trophy history.

The run continued against Meghalaya, where he registered 125, before adding another substantial contribution of 175 against Arunachal.

With 834 runs already on the board, Sutar has turned an impressive debut season into a record-breaking campaign.