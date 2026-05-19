CSK Playoff Scenario: Can Chennai Still Qualify After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketChennai Super Kings Playoff Scenario: Can CSK Still Qualify After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Chennai Super Kings Playoff Scenario: Can CSK Still Qualify After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad?

To sneak into the top four, a very precise mix of results must go Chennai’s way over the final days of the league stage.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings Playoff Scenario: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs despite their recent 5-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk. However, the defeat has left them with no safety net, turning their final stretch into a daunting mathematical challenge.

With 12 points from 13 matches and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.016, Ruturaj Gaikwad's men no longer control their own destiny.

What CSK Needs to Happen

To sneak into the top four, a very precise mix of results must go Chennai’s way over the final days of the league stage:

1. Must Win Final Match Comfortably

CSK has only one league match remaining - a high-stakes away fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Goal: CSK must win this game to reach a maximum ceiling of 14 points.

NRR Factor: Because their NRR dropped below zero (-0.016) after the SRH chase, they need to beat GT by a comprehensive margin to boost their column, as they will likely be tied with other teams on 14 points.

2. Punjab Kings (PBKS) Must Lose Their Final Match

Punjab Kings currently sit in 4th place with 13 points from 13 matches and a superior NRR of +0.227.

CSK needs PBKS to lose their final league match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). If Punjab wins, they hit 15 points, officially eliminating CSK from the playoff race.

3. Outside Help from Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Even if Punjab loses and Chennai beats GT, the 14-point logjam will require a breakdown of other mid-table fixtures:

Rajasthan Royals (12 points, 12 matches): CSK needs RR to lose at least one, if not both, of their remaining games, or finish with an inferior NRR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points, 12 matches): KKR can still theoretically reach 15 points if they win out. CSK needs them to drop at least one match.

Current Standings Overview (The Playoff Bubble)

RCB - Played: 13, Wins: 9, Losses: 4, Points: 18, NRR: +1.065, Status: Qualified

GT - Played: 13, Wins: 8, Losses: 5, Points: 16, NRR: +0.400, Status: Qualified

SRH - Played: 13, Wins: 8, Losses: 5, Points: 16, NRR: +0.350, Status: Qualified

PBKS - Played: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 7, Points: 13, NRR: +0.227, Status: In Pole Position for 4th

RR - Played: 12, Wins: 6, Losses: 6, Points: 12, NRR: +0.027, Status: Game in Hand

CSK - Played: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 7, Points: 12, NRR: -0.016, Status: Must Win + Depend on Others

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 19 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings Playoff Scenario CSK Playoff Scenario IPL Playoff Scenarios
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Chennai Super Kings Playoff Scenario: Can CSK Still Qualify After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad?
CSK Playoff Scenario: Can Chennai Still Qualify After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Cricket
WATCH: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With ‘Whistle Podu’ Gesture After SRH Win
WATCH: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With ‘Whistle Podu’ Gesture After SRH Win
Cricket
WATCH: Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees
WATCH: Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees
Cricket
CSK vs SRH Live: Watch Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees
CSK vs SRH Live: Watch Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Fuel Shock: Petrol Near ₹107.67, Diesel Also Up by 94 Paise
Delhi Fuel Update: Petrol Up by 87 Paise, Diesel by 91 Paise Per Litre
Breaking News: Petrol and Diesel Prices Hiked Again in India for Second Time in 5 Days
Breaking News: Petrol and Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across India
PM Modi’s Europe Tour: Prime Minister to Leave Norway for Italy Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget