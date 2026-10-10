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English NewsSportsCricketChennai Super Kings Hit By Another Change Ahead Of IPL 2027, Coach Departs

Chennai Super Kings Hit By Another Change Ahead Of IPL 2027, Coach Departs

Chennai Super Kings management has decided to part ways with Michael Hussey before the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings have hit the reset button ahead of IPL 2027. Just a few days ago, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan was appointed as CSK's new head coach. Following this, reports emerged suggesting significant changes to the coaching staff, and the process has now begun. CSK has decided to part ways with batting coach Michael Hussey, bringing his tenure to an end.

Michael Hussey Parts Ways with CSK

Various reports regarding changes at CSK ahead of IPL 2027 have surfaced. According to a Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings management has decided to part ways with Michael Hussey before the upcoming season. Hussey played for CSK for years before joining the team as a batting coach in 2018, a role he has held ever since.

Stephen Fleming's tenure with Chennai Super Kings concluded after IPL 2026, and Zaheer Khan was appointed as the new head coach in his place. Reports indicated that CSK had given Zaheer the freedom to assemble his own coaching staff, which is likely the reason for the end of Michael Hussey's tenure; Zaheer may bring in his own batting coach.

New Bowling Coach Also On Board

In addition to Zaheer Khan, Mohit Sharma has also joined CSK. Chennai Super Kings have replaced bowling coach Eric Simmons with former Indian fast bowler Mohit Sharma. According to reports, the future of CSK's fielding coach, James Foster, is also uncertain, and he too could be parting ways with the franchise.

Will Hussey Join England's Coaching Staff?

Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming share a very good relationship. After parting ways with CSK, Stephen Fleming became the head coach of the England Test team. Subsequently, reports emerged that Fleming wanted Michael Hussey to become England's new batting coach. Hussey's departure from CSK, following Fleming's exit, suggests that he might join the England Test team's coaching staff.

It is worth noting that he previously worked with England as a consultant during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, contributing to the team's title victory. Now, he could potentially rejoin the England team.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Hussey CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL 2027
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