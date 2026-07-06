Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketChennai Super Kings Eyeing Shocking IPL 2027 Trade For R Sai Kishore, Claims Report

Chennai Super Kings Eyeing Shocking IPL 2027 Trade For R Sai Kishore, Claims Report

IPL 2027 Trade: Chennai Super Kings look to secure spinner R Sai Kishore from Gujarat Titans in a trade deal following their eighth-place finish.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai Super Kings eyes Sai Kishore for spin reinforcement.
  • Sai Kishore seeks trade due to limited playing opportunities.
  • Impact player rule reportedly reduced his all-round utility.
  • Reported trade lacks official confirmation from either franchise.

IPL 2027 Trade: Chennai Super Kings have initiated discussions to secure left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore from Gujarat Titans during the current trade window. The defensive move follows a tournament layout where Chennai finished eighth in the league table after registering six victories. The franchise requires tactical bowling reinforcement to rebuild their local spin identity at Chepauk.

Lack Of Opportunities Triggers Trade Request

The upcoming league season remains crucial for players targeting places in national short-format squads ahead of the next T20 World Cup cycle. According to a report by regional outlet Tamil Samayam, Sai Kishore intends to leave Gujarat due to a significant lack of regular playing time.

The versatile defensive bowler has found his broader utility restricted since the introduction of the impact player rule. The system has forced Gujarat to deploy him strictly as a specialist bowler, ignoring his domestic lower-order batting capabilities.

Statistical Decline Under Restricted Usage

The contrast between his consecutive league campaigns highlights why the player is seeking a tactical switch before the trade window closes.

During the previous cycle, the spinner featured in fifteen matches for Gujarat, operating as a reliable frontline option and claiming nineteen wickets.

By contrast, the team management selected him for only three appearances during the latest season, severely limiting his match exposure.

Chennai Seeks To Rebuild Around Local Conditions

Chennai require a specialist spinner who understands local pitches to avoid repeating their recent structural failures during middle-overs periods.

The recruitment strategy mirrors their historic preference for accurate finger spinners who can stifle run rates when tracking defensive targets.

These developments are based entirely on regional media reports. There has been no official confirmation regarding a finalised trade deal from either the Chennai Super Kings or the Gujarat Titans management teams.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Chennai Super Kings interested in R Sai Kishore?

Chennai Super Kings need tactical bowling reinforcement and a specialist spinner for local pitches. They aim to rebuild their local spin identity and avoid structural failures during middle-overs.

Why does R Sai Kishore want to leave Gujarat Titans?

R Sai Kishore intends to leave due to a significant lack of regular playing time. The impact player rule has restricted him to a specialist bowler role, ignoring his batting skills.

How has R Sai Kishore's playing time changed recently?

He played fifteen matches, taking nineteen wickets, in the previous cycle. By contrast, he was selected for only three appearances in the latest season, severely limiting his match exposure.

Has the trade deal for R Sai Kishore been officially confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation regarding a finalised trade deal from either team's management. These developments are based solely on regional media reports.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans R Sai Kishore IPL 2027 IPL Trade Window
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Chennai Super Kings Eyeing Shocking IPL 2027 Trade For R Sai Kishore, Claims Report
Chennai Super Kings Eyeing Shocking IPL 2027 Trade For R Sai Kishore, Claims Report
Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of England vs India ODIs
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of England vs India ODIs
Cricket
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 87 To Resuscitate India U19 Against Sri Lanka
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 87 To Resuscitate India U19 Against Sri Lanka
Cricket
3 Indian Diaspora Players Making History At FIFA World Cup 2026
3 Indian Diaspora Players Making History At FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Big Update: Confusion Over Champat Rai’s Arrival as High-Stakes Session Set to Begin
Latest Update: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Delayed as Members Arrive; Champat Rai Reaches Venue, Anil Mishra Yet to Arrive
Breaking news: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Skip Crucial Session on Their Resignations
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Convenes as Resignations of Two Senior Members Dominate Agenda Today
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Sees Key Absences as Senior Trustees Arrive Amid Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget