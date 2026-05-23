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HomeSportsCricketChennai Super Kings' Emotional Send-Off For Vijay Shankar Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings' Emotional Send-Off For Vijay Shankar Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings shared an emotional post capturing Vijay Shankar’s local roots, deep cultural connection, and fighting spirit on the pitch.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 May 2026 01:19 PM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have delivered a deeply moving tribute to all-rounder Vijay Shankar following his official retirement from all forms of competitive cricket.

Taking to their official communication platforms, the five-time Indian Premier League champions honored the local hero's lifelong dedication to the sport. Tracing his journey from a passionate young dreamer in Chennai to a veteran who proudly wore the iconic yellow jersey, the franchise celebrated the dynamic cricketer as an indelible part of their extended family.

"Always Our Namma Veetu Paiyan"

The franchise shared an emotional post capturing Vijay Shankar’s local roots, deep cultural connection, and fighting spirit on the pitch:

"From a young boy to a Lion, you’ll always be our Namma Veetu Paiyan (the boy next door). Wishing you nothing but the absolute best for your future chapters!" - Chennai Super Kings.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Also on ABP Live | Instagram Post By Travis Head Adds Twist To Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

By referring to him as Namma Veetu Paiyan, the franchise highlighted Shankar's deep bond with the local Tamil Nadu fanbase. To Chennai supporters, he was never just another player on the roster - he was a hometown talent who made it to the ultimate stage.

Vijay Shankar unsold in IPL auction

Vijay Shankar went unsold in the most recent IPL auction held in December after entering the player pool as an uncapped cricketer, following a gap of more than five years since his last international appearance.

Over the course of his IPL career, Shankar featured in 78 matches between 2014 and 2025, turning out for multiple franchises including Chennai Super Kings (in two separate stints), Sunrisers Hyderabad (also twice), as well as Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Also on ABP Live | Ricky Ponting Finally Reacts To PBKS' Off-Field Controversies

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 May 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Shankar CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 Vijay Shankar Retirement
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