Chennai Super Kings Announce Zaheer Khan As New Head Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK appointed Zaheer Khan as their new head coach.

Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming, who coached for 18 seasons.

Khan brings extensive international and prior IPL coaching experience.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season. Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming, who was at the helm of the five-time IPL champions for 18 seasons. The franchise confirmed the appointment in a post on X, welcoming the former India pacer to the role. Zaheer brings extensive international experience to the position, having represented India across all three formats and played a key role in the country’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

Zaheer Takes Charge

Zaheer, who will soon turn 48, represented India in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is. He was India’s leading wicket-taker during their historic 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, claiming 21 wickets.

The former left-arm pacer also has coaching and mentoring experience in the IPL. He worked as a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season, adding to his experience in franchise cricket.

CSK welcomed Zaheer in its announcement on X, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise after a long association with Fleming.

Left Arm “Taking” Over! 💫🦁



Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2026

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Fleming’s 18-Season Run Ends

Fleming had announced in July last year that he would step down from his role with CSK after an 18-season stint at the helm. Under Fleming, CSK became one of the most successful sides in IPL history, winning five titles.

Zaheer’s appointment marks a change in the franchise’s coaching setup as CSK prepare for the upcoming IPL season. It is understood that the franchise’s cricket management committee, comprising former captain MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath, wanted an Indian coach this time.

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