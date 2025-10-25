Centurion Rohit Sharma! Smashes 33rd ODI Hundred In Sydney Against Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma has hit a century chasing 237 in the third India vs Australia One Day International in Sydney.

This is his 33rd ton in the 50-over format, and has come at a very crucial time in his career, building a lot of confidence after a lengthy break from international cricket.

During the third IND vs AUS ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he was entrusted with setting the platform for India’s chase of 237, and did so brilliantly, building a solid 50-run stand with captain Shubman Gill early in the innings.

He soon brought up his second half century of the series, reaching the milestone off just 63 deliveries before converting it into a well-crafted century.

At the other end was Virat Kohli, who had endured a tough start to the series with back-to-back ducks in Perth and Adelaide. This time, however, Kohli roared back into form with a composed fifty, showcasing his trademark control and determination.

IND vs AUS ODI: Rohit Sharma’s Comeback Story

After managing just 8 runs on his return to international cricket, Rohit Sharma responded in true ‘Hitman’ style, first smashing 73 in Adelaide, and then following it up with a century in Sydney, one of his most successful hunting grounds.

There had been whispers about this possibly being the final tour for Rohit and Kohli, but their performances have silenced all doubts, proving that both still have plenty to offer Indian cricket.

Rohit’s innings reflected maturity and masterful game awareness, balancing strike rotation with timely boundaries. Kohli, fondly known as the Chasemaster, provided stability at the other end, complementing Rohit perfectly and helping shape what turned out to be a textbook chase.

As of this writing, the chase is yet to be completed, however, the job is mostly done, courtesy of this Kohli-Rohit partnership.



