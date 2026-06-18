WATCH: Players Run Onto Field Before Match Ends As Acrobatic Fielding Effort Delays Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricket final saw premature victory celebrations by players.

Bilaspur Bulls needed two runs; fielder prevented a boundary.

Players celebrated, entered field but were sent back.

CCPL Final Viral Video: Cricket has produced countless unforgettable moments over the years, from last-ball finishes to emotional celebrations and unbelievable comebacks. However, one unusual moment from the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) 2026 final left fans stunned as players began celebrating before the match was officially over. During the contest, several players rushed onto the field believing they had secured victory, only for a dramatic twist to keep the game alive for another moment. Check it out:

The incident took place during the final between Raigarh Lions and Bilaspur Bulls, where both teams were involved in a closely fought battle. After the Lions posted a total of 160 runs, the Bulls launched a strong chase and moved closer to the target despite losing an early wicket.

Players Celebrate Early As Final Takes Unexpected Turn

The chase appeared to be heading towards a comfortable finish as the Bulls pushed towards the required runs within 17 overs. With only two runs needed for victory, the match seemed almost decided.

Shubham Agarwal delivered the ball, and Prateek Yadav smashed the shot high into the air. The moment looked like it would end the contest instantly, with many expecting the ball to clear the boundary for a winning six.

However, the fielder positioned near the ropes produced a stunning effort and managed to stop the ball from crossing the boundary. What looked like a match-winning hit turned into a tense moment as the celebrations had already begun. Players had reached the pitch, and even uprooted the stumps.

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Premature Celebration Becomes Talking Point

The shot eventually resulted in only a single run, forcing the players to return to the dugout as the match continued.

The early celebration caught the attention of everyone involved, including the umpire and opposition players, who appeared unhappy with the decision to enter the field before the result was confirmed.

With just one run still required, the unusual sequence became a big talking point of the final. While the Bilaspur Bulls eventually completed a memorable victory, the premature celebrations created one of the most talked-about moments from the match.