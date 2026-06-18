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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Players Run Onto Field Before Match Ends As Acrobatic Fielding Effort Delays Victory

WATCH: Players Run Onto Field Before Match Ends As Acrobatic Fielding Effort Delays Victory

A dramatic T20 final saw players celebrate before the win was confirmed, creating a bizarre moment as a boundary-saving effort delayed their victory.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricket final saw premature victory celebrations by players.
  • Bilaspur Bulls needed two runs; fielder prevented a boundary.
  • Players celebrated, entered field but were sent back.

CCPL Final Viral Video: Cricket has produced countless unforgettable moments over the years, from last-ball finishes to emotional celebrations and unbelievable comebacks. However, one unusual moment from the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) 2026 final left fans stunned as players began celebrating before the match was officially over. During the contest, several players rushed onto the field believing they had secured victory, only for a dramatic twist to keep the game alive for another moment. Check it out:

The incident took place during the final between Raigarh Lions and Bilaspur Bulls, where both teams were involved in a closely fought battle. After the Lions posted a total of 160 runs, the Bulls launched a strong chase and moved closer to the target despite losing an early wicket.

Players Celebrate Early As Final Takes Unexpected Turn

The chase appeared to be heading towards a comfortable finish as the Bulls pushed towards the required runs within 17 overs. With only two runs needed for victory, the match seemed almost decided.

Shubham Agarwal delivered the ball, and Prateek Yadav smashed the shot high into the air. The moment looked like it would end the contest instantly, with many expecting the ball to clear the boundary for a winning six.

However, the fielder positioned near the ropes produced a stunning effort and managed to stop the ball from crossing the boundary. What looked like a match-winning hit turned into a tense moment as the celebrations had already begun. Players had reached the pitch, and even uprooted the stumps.

Also Check: IPL 2027 Schedule Twist: BCCI Eyes Earlier Start Window for T20 Spectacle

Premature Celebration Becomes Talking Point

The shot eventually resulted in only a single run, forcing the players to return to the dugout as the match continued.

The early celebration caught the attention of everyone involved, including the umpire and opposition players, who appeared unhappy with the decision to enter the field before the result was confirmed.

With just one run still required, the unusual sequence became a big talking point of the final. While the Bilaspur Bulls eventually completed a memorable victory, the premature celebrations created one of the most talked-about moments from the match.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual event occurred during the CCPL 2026 final?

Players from the Bilaspur Bulls prematurely celebrated, rushing the field and even uprooting stumps, believing they had won the match before it was officially over.

Which teams played in the CCPL 2026 final?

The final of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League was contested between the Raigarh Lions and the Bilaspur Bulls. The Lions set a target of 160 runs.

What caused the players to celebrate early?

Players celebrated early after Prateek Yadav hit a shot they expected to be a match-winning six. However, a fielder made a stunning effort, turning the hit into just a single run.

What was the final outcome of the match?

Despite the premature celebrations, the Bilaspur Bulls eventually secured a memorable victory. The incident, however, became one of the most talked-about moments.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Viral Video CCPL CCPL Final
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