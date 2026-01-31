Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketCCL 2026 Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch Kiccha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers Live

CCL 2026 Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch Kiccha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers Live

CCL 2026 semi-finals are here! Find out where to watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Karnataka Bulldozers and other star-studded teams live on TV and streaming platforms this Saturday.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 12th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL 2026) has officially moved into its high-stakes knockout phase.

After an exhilarating group stage that saw matches split between Vizag and Coimbatore, only four teams remain in the hunt for the prestigious trophy.

Super Saturday is set to host both semi-final clashes, promising a day filled with star-studded cricketing action.

Karnataka Bulldozers Arrive as Heavy Favorites

All eyes will be on the Karnataka Bulldozers, led by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep. The Bulldozers have been the team to beat this season, finishing as table-toppers with an unbeaten record.

Their outstanding performance in the group stages has made them the frontrunners to lift the title. They are set to face the Vels Chennai Kings in the first semi-final.

While Karnataka enters with momentum, Chennai secured their spot in the final four via a superior Net Run Rate. Despite being the underdogs, the Chennai side has shown flashes of brilliance and remains a dangerous opponent in the T10-style knockout format.

Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers: A Tight Contest

The second semi-final will see the Bengal Tigers go head-to-head against the Kerala Strikers. Historically, these two sides have shared a fierce rivalry, with their head-to-head record standing at an even two wins apiece.

With both teams finding form at the right time, this encounter is expected to be a closely fought battle at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

How the Knockouts Work

The tournament follows a traditional knockout structure: the first-placed team takes on the fourth-placed side, while the second and third-placed teams compete in the other semi-final.

The victors from both matches will advance to the grand finale scheduled for Sunday. Given the high-scoring nature of the Coimbatore track, fans can expect plenty of boundaries and dramatic finishes.

CCL 2026 Semi-Finals: Broadcast & Streaming Guide

Event TV Broadcast (India) Live Streaming
CCL Semi-Finals 1 & 2 Sony Sports Network JioHotstar App & Website

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have reached the CCL 2026 semi-finals?

The CCL 2026 semi-finals feature the Karnataka Bulldozers, Vels Chennai Kings, Bengal Tigers, and Kerala Strikers.

Who are the favorites to win CCL 2026?

The Karnataka Bulldozers are the heavy favorites, having finished the group stage undefeated and as table-toppers.

How are the CCL 2026 semi-final matches structured?

The first-placed team plays the fourth-placed team, and the second-placed team faces the third-placed team in the semi-finals.

Where can I watch the CCL 2026 semi-finals?

The semi-finals will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India and available for live streaming on the JioHotstar App & Website.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
CCL 2026 Live CCL 2026 Semifinals Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
World
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
World
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget