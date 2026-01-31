The CCL 2026 semi-finals feature the Karnataka Bulldozers, Vels Chennai Kings, Bengal Tigers, and Kerala Strikers.
CCL 2026 Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch Kiccha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers Live
CCL 2026 semi-finals are here! Find out where to watch Kiccha Sudeep’s Karnataka Bulldozers and other star-studded teams live on TV and streaming platforms this Saturday.
The 12th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL 2026) has officially moved into its high-stakes knockout phase.
After an exhilarating group stage that saw matches split between Vizag and Coimbatore, only four teams remain in the hunt for the prestigious trophy.
Super Saturday is set to host both semi-final clashes, promising a day filled with star-studded cricketing action.
Karnataka Bulldozers Arrive as Heavy Favorites
All eyes will be on the Karnataka Bulldozers, led by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep. The Bulldozers have been the team to beat this season, finishing as table-toppers with an unbeaten record.
Their outstanding performance in the group stages has made them the frontrunners to lift the title. They are set to face the Vels Chennai Kings in the first semi-final.
While Karnataka enters with momentum, Chennai secured their spot in the final four via a superior Net Run Rate. Despite being the underdogs, the Chennai side has shown flashes of brilliance and remains a dangerous opponent in the T10-style knockout format.
Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers: A Tight Contest
The second semi-final will see the Bengal Tigers go head-to-head against the Kerala Strikers. Historically, these two sides have shared a fierce rivalry, with their head-to-head record standing at an even two wins apiece.
With both teams finding form at the right time, this encounter is expected to be a closely fought battle at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.
How the Knockouts Work
The tournament follows a traditional knockout structure: the first-placed team takes on the fourth-placed side, while the second and third-placed teams compete in the other semi-final.
The victors from both matches will advance to the grand finale scheduled for Sunday. Given the high-scoring nature of the Coimbatore track, fans can expect plenty of boundaries and dramatic finishes.
CCL 2026 Semi-Finals: Broadcast & Streaming Guide
|Event
|TV Broadcast (India)
|Live Streaming
|CCL Semi-Finals 1 & 2
|Sony Sports Network
|JioHotstar App & Website
